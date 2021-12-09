Vaccine rules change as Omicron strain spreads across UK





The coronavirus vaccine reservation system has expanded as the Omicron strain swept across the UK.

People over 40 can now schedule a booster jab 3 months after the second dose instead of the original 6 months.

The system will also allow people to book boosters a month in advance, and an additional 7 million people over the age of 40 will be able to book boosters and will be invited two months after the second dose.

It comes as an omicron variant swept the world after it was first discovered in South Africa last month.

In the past seven days, 336,893 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported, with 45,691 on Tuesday, the highest since the week through January 16.

Official statistics show that 101 additional cases of omicron variants have been reported across the UK, bringing the total to 437.

NHS CEO Amanda Pritchard said: NHS staff continue to work to protect their communities and are now working to scale the program once again at scale.

There’s a lot we don’t know about the Omicron variant, but experts believe it will provide protection even if the existing vaccine is less effective. Therefore, we urge everyone who is eligible to come forward as soon as possible and continue to check their local appointments.

To accelerate the vaccination program, the government said about 450 military personnel have been mobilized to help, and there will be additional community pharmacy sites, hospital hubs and pop-up sites.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: We are strengthening our booster program to get more jabs quickly You will be able to do it. One month before you are eligible for booster vaccines.

We’ve cut the gap people have to wait to receive boosters by 3 months. We are giving priority to those at the highest risk of serious illness and are stepping up our collective defenses in light of the Omicron strain as the virus progresses this winter.

Wednesday marks exactly one year since the first coronavirus vaccine was provided in the UK.

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman who received the first British vaccine in Coventry on 8 December last year.

Since then, the vaccination program has delivered nearly 120 million jabs, and the NHS has launched a campaign to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers to deliver jabs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Since the first jab was delivered today a year ago, our phenomenal vaccine launch has saved hundreds of thousands of lives and provided us with the best protection against Covid-19.

Many have been involved in this national immunization effort, including our wonderful NHS staff, pharmacists, military, thousands of volunteers dedicated to disseminating it, and the amazing scientists, researchers and teams that have developed this lifesaving vaccine. , crucially, all of you who accepted the offer of the jab with such enthusiasm.

The Prime Minister added that the fight against coronavirus is not over yet, but vaccines are still our first and best line of defense against the virus.

Javid added: The battle is not over yet and we are working 24/7 to bolster our booster program to maximize immunity after the emergence of the Omicron strain.

