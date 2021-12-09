US accuses El Salvador of secretly negotiating truce with gang leaders | El Salvador





The United States has accused the government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele of secretly negotiating a truce with the leaders of the country’s feared street gangs, MS-13 and Barrio 18.

Wednesday’s explosive accusation strikes at the heart of one of Bukeles’ most vaunted success stories: a drop in the nation’s murder rate.

Bukeles’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Bukele vehemently denied similar accusations when they were reported in August 2020 by local news site El Faro.

The announcement by the US Treasury came as it nominated two Bukeles government officials for financial sanctions.

The two officials accused of negotiating directly with the gang leaders were Osiris Luna Meza, head of the Salvadoran penal system and deputy minister of justice and public security, and Carlos Amlcar Marroqun Chica, president of the Reconstruction Unit of the social fabric.

In 2020, the Bukeles administration provided financial incentives to Salvadoran MS-13 and 18th Street Gang (Barrio 18) gangs to ensure that incidents of gang violence and the number of confirmed homicides remain low, according to the Treasury statement. . During these negotiations with Luna and Marroqun, gang leaders also agreed to provide political support to the Nuevas Ideas political party in the upcoming elections.

The Bukeles New Ideas party won parliamentary elections earlier this year in a landslide, giving it control of El Salvador’s congress.

The announcement comes as a number of former officials from previous administrations are being sued for negotiating a similar pact with the gangs.

Former attorney general Raul Melara said he would investigate the El Faro report at the time, but when the Bukeles party took control of Congress, the new lawmakers ousted Melara and replaced him with someone friend with Bukele.

The US Treasury said an investigation of government officials and gang leaders revealed the secret negotiations. Luna and Marroquin are said to have led, facilitated and organized a number of secret meetings involving incarcerated gang leaders, during which known gang members were allowed to enter prison facilities and meet with senior gang leaders.

In addition to financial benefits for gang members, incarcerated leaders received special treatment in prisons, including access to cell phones and sex workers. He said Luna had also negotiated support from the MS-13 and Barrio 18 gangs for the national quarantine of Bukeles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s designations mean all assets Luna and Marroqun have in the United States are blocked and U.S. citizens are barred from any dealings with Luna and Marroqun.

The revelations are sure to stir up tensions between Bukele and the Biden administration. After the new congress removed the attorney general and judges from the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court in May, the U.S. government expressed concern over the country’s direction.

The US Agency for International Development has announced that it will transfer aid from government agencies in El Salvador to non-government organizations. The head of this agency, Samantha Power, then went to El Salvador and gave a speech on the fragility of democracy.

The new attorney general announced in June that the government was canceling the Organization of American States anti-corruption mission in El Salvador.

In May and July, the US government released lists of allegedly corrupt officials in Central America that included the name of Bukeles’ chief of staff Carolina Recinos.

Bukele enjoys extremely high popularity. He entered a political vacuum left by the discredited traditional parties of left and right which had left a legacy of corruption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/08/el-salvador-us-gang-leaders-truce The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos