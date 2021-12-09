British nuclear weapons workers strike at base Clyde over wages





Contractors hired to maintain the weapons systems on the Trident nuclear submarine will go on strike next week over wages.

Professional staff at the Coulport Arms Base in Loch Long will have 24 hours on December 16th and 20th to shut down tools unless they can reach final negotiations with their superiors.

Additional strikes are scheduled for January 11th and 25th and February 8th and 22nd.

The union urged the ABL coalition, which employs civilians, to propose a 3.8% pay raise to keep pace with inflation.

The highly secure Colport Base on the Firth of Clyde is a nuclear warhead storage facility on board British Navy submarines based in nearby Faslane.

Associated personnel are employed by three separate private companies: AWE, Babcock Marine and Lockheed Martin UK Strategic Systems, which form part of the ABL Alliance, a joint venture that entered into arms maintenance contracts with the Department of Defense in 2013. Clyde’s system.

The union had previously been critical of the ABL Alliance’s delay tactics after 90.5% of union members voted in favor of the strike in Coulport.

Attack actions against such strategically important naval bases have recently been claimed to be unprecedented.

The Department of Defense (MOD) asserts that any offensive action “will not jeopardize” the safe management of Colport.

Unite Secretary General Sharon Graham said: In the months now, these extremely lucrative companies have gone out of their way to reward their members with fair pay.

“The priority of unity is to fight for the jobs, salaries and conditions of our members, and the highly skilled workers at the Coulport and Faslane Naval Bases fully support the union in this conflict.

Unite Area Coordinator Stevie Deans said: Unite has continued to work to resolve this pay dispute, but at every stage of the process, it appears that the ABL Alliance has decided to enforce an escalation.

“Our union members were forced to strike with a ban on overtime, and we are determined to give these workers a reasonable wage increase.

A MOD spokesperson said: The UK government is aware of ongoing pay negotiations between the ABL Alliance and the Unite union and hopes all parties will reach a resolution.

The continued safe operation of the HM Naval Base Clyde is paramount and the safe management of the port is not compromised.

