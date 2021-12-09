Biden says sending US ground troops to Ukraine ‘not on the table’





US President Joe Biden addresses reporters before visiting Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, United States, December 8, 2021. REUTERS / Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that sending US troops on the ground to Ukraine to deter a possible Russian invasion was “not on the table” and he was hoping to announce a meeting with Russia and other NATO countries on Friday.

Biden said there would be high-level meetings with Russia and at least four major NATO allies to “discuss the future of Russia’s concerns with NATO at large” and if accommodations could be found with regard to “the drop in temperature”. along the eastern front. “

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House, Biden said he made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his nearly two-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday that there would be unprecedented economic consequences if Russia was invading the Ukraine. He said he was convinced Putin got the message.

“There weren’t any mince words,” Biden said. “I was very clear: if he in fact invades Ukraine, there will be serious consequences, serious consequences, economic consequences like he has never seen or never seen”, a he declared.

The White House said Tuesday after Biden’s call that the president had made no concessions to Putin, who is worried about Ukraine’s possible NATO membership. The Russian president demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand further east.

The two men had two hours of virtual talks on Tuesday on Ukraine and other issues amid a low point in US-Russian relations as Russia massages tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin has denied that it intends to attack Ukraine and said its build-up is defensive in nature. Read more

Biden said he made it clear that the United States will provide Ukraine with defensive capabilities as well.

Biden said the United States has a moral and legal obligation to defend NATO allies if they come under attack, but that obligation does not extend to Ukraine.

“It’s not on the table,” Biden said when asked if US troops would be used to stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It would depend on what other NATO countries are also prepared to do,” Biden said. “But the idea that the United States will unilaterally use force to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not… on the cards right now.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; edited by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall

