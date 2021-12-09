UK: Boris Johnson promises investigation amid fury over closed Christmas party | News | DW





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered an investigation on Wednesday after video came out confirming reports of the British government violating lockdown measures by holding a Christmas party on Downing Street in December 2020.

Jokes by senior employees sparked rapid condemnation from parties across the political spectrum, with some leading to the resignation of one employee, as Johnson himself called for his resignation over the scandal.

Public protests could also undermine the UK government’s credibility as it is likely to impose new COVID-19 containment restrictions called Plan B ahead of the Christmas holidays.

How did Johnson respond?

After facing lawmakers in Congress on Wednesday, Johnson apologized “unconditionally” for the video.

He told lawmakers at the National Assembly, “I apologize generously for the insult it has inflicted on and off the country, and I also apologize for the impression it gives.”

“I was upset when I saw the clip too,” Johnson added. He has now directed Britain’s top officials to investigate the case and says those found wrong will be disciplined.

A leaked video broadcast by ITV showed senior government officials pranking on how to respond when asked about a Christmas party.

The backlash has already caused one employee to resign. Former press secretary Allegra Stratton, who joked a lot in the video, said he would resign as Johnson’s advisor.

According to British media, she told reporters: “I am sorry to all those who have lost a loved one, endured unbearable loneliness, and suffered business difficulties” and “I proposed to the Prime Minister to resign this afternoon.”

Johnson’s office earlier claimed that the party had not been held and that the rules had not been broken.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said about the video, “There was no Christmas party. Corona 19 rules were always followed.”

What is the opposition’s reaction?

Labor leader Keir Starmer denounced the video as an insult to the public for following the lockdown rules.

Starmer, speaking in the House of Representatives, accused the prime minister of “fooling the public.”

Starmer, the former chief prosecutor in Britain, also pressured Johnson to turn in the evidence to the police.

“Of course I would,” Johnson replied.

Scottish National Party (SNP) MP Ian Blackford says the government must do more than apologize and demand Johnson’s resignation.

Johnson also faced criticism from the British press, which the Daily Mail called the video a “sick joke” in its banner headlines. “No. 10 Party Clowns” read Metro’s headlines.

What does the video show?

A leaked video aired on British television ITV in December 2020 showed Johnson’s employees rehearsing for a daily press briefing at the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street in December 2020.

At the time, spokeswoman Allegra Stratton and other members of Johnson’s office appeared to be joking about holding a Christmas party in violation of the government’s own lockdown rules.

“I saw a report on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night. Do you know the report?” a government adviser asks

Stratton says with a laugh. “I went home.”

Then she seems to struggle to answer and asks her colleagues, “What’s the answer?”

Another voice playfully suggests that she “was not a party, it was cheese and wine.”

“Is cheese and wine okay? It was a business meeting.” Stratton replies with a smile.

According to British media, the party took place on 18 December 2020 on Downing Street. Back then, office holiday parties were strictly prohibited, and millions of people were forbidden from attending Christmas celebrations or even saying goodbye to dying loved ones.

The leaked footage aired by ITV was filmed on December 22, 2020, a few days after the alleged party was held.

