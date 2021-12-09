US begins to refuse Afghan immigrants





The Biden administration began denying Afghans seeking to emigrate to the United States through the humanitarian parole process, after a system that typically processes 2,000 applications per year was inundated with more than 30,000.

Why it matters: Afghans face higher odds and longer processes to escape to the United States, despite the Biden administration’s previous considerable efforts to aid its allies. Immigration lawyers and rights groups say government has put untenable barriers to safe haven in US

Leading the news: U.S. citizenship and immigration services have started issuing humanitarian parole denials, according to several immigration lawyers and advocates.

More than 100 Afghans have been approved since the summer, an internal security official confirmed. Now there would also be dozens of denials.

A rejection letter obtained by Axios calls for “documentation from a third-party source specifically naming the beneficiary and describing the serious harm they are facing”.

Immigration lawyers and advocacy groups say the threat standard is untenable, given the circumstances in Afghanistan. They hoped the administration would use the parole process to allow even more Afghans to enter the United States. A 2017 USCIS training manual “explicitly states that they can grant parole to people who fear injury due to widespread violence,” Jill Marie Bussey, director of public policy at the United Nations, told Axios. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. use the power of their own councils to protect the Afghans. “

The other side: Those who have already been granted humanitarian parole include immigrants who had not yet received their special immigrant visa or other legal protections when they were airlifted from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Humanitarian parole gives recipients a two-year stop-gap in the United States to complete their application for more formal programs like asylum, refugee status, or an SIV. Two administration officials told Axios that the program was never intended as a workaround to the established refugee resettlement program or Operation Allies Welcome, which brought about 75,000 vulnerable Afghans to the States- United. It is intended only for people in extreme circumstances who are not included in the operation and who cannot wait for the resettlement of refugees.

By the Numbers: Of those who have already been evacuated from Afghanistan and brought to the United States, nearly 5,000 are American citizens, according to data provided to Axios on Tuesday evening. More than 3,000 are holders of the green card.

75,000 are Afghans of which more than 2 in 5 are eligible for IVS because of their help or that of a family member in the US government in Afghanistan. Aid workers at risk. About 35,000 evacuees wait at military bases in the United States, while another 36,000 are at home in states or resettling in new American communities. Another 3,200 evacuees are still at overseas sites awaiting delivery to the United States

What to watch: The historic airlift from Afghanistan ended with the complete withdrawal of US troops, but the State Department continued to locate and evacuate some Afghan allies as part of the operation Allies Welcome.

Since the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, authorities have evacuated 479 U.S. citizens, 450 green card holders, their families and an undisclosed number of SIV holders, according to a State Department official. In total, approximately 2,800 were evacuated on US chartered flights. There are huge challenges, including the fact that the Kabul airport is not yet fully operational and the winter conditions expected at its high altitude. They aim to step up efforts to evacuate 1,000 SIV holders and some applicants each month to third countries for final processing. and verification as long as applicants have reached a sufficiently advanced stage in the process.

