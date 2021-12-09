The UK’s most vulnerable people receive life-saving COVID-19 treatment in their communities.





The UK government announced today that thousands of the UK’s most vulnerable people will have world-first access to cutting-edge antiviral and antibody therapies that save lives.

A national study called PANORRAMIC, run in close collaboration with the GP Hub at the University of Oxford, has now begun and has recruited approximately 10,000 UK patients at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, giving them the opportunity to receive molnupiravir treatment at home. . The PCR test was positive.

For example, high-risk individuals who test positive for the virus, such as immunocompromised patients, patients with cancer, or patients with Down syndrome, may have access to molnupiravir or the new monoclonal antibody lonaprev outside of the study starting December 16, 2021. .

This will reduce the number of hospitalizations and the burden on the NHS as treatments can help protect those most at risk from the virus during the winter months. This is important for people with compromised immune systems, where vaccines may be less effective.

Molnupiravir has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in at-risk, non-hospitalized adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 by 30%, while lonaprev reduced the risk by 70%.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The UK is a global leader in providing innovative treatments to patients in need, and a historic milestone in the fight against the virus, distributing the first medicines that today’s vulnerable people can comfortably take outside of hospitals. Your own home to protect yourself.

This has ushered in a new era in COVID-19 treatment. This era will be able to cover all stages of this deadly disease, whether before or shortly after infection, when symptoms develop or if necessary. hospital treatment.

If you are eligible, register for study and get involved in history as soon as possible.

UK Vice Chancellor Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said:

During this pandemic, we quickly identified and deployed the world’s best treatments for COVID-19 to UK patients, including dexamethasone, tocilizumab and sarilumab.

Antiviral drugs will be an important intervention for years to come, helping to protect those who do not have the same antibody response to the vaccine.

This is really good news for the future of our response to COVID-19. If you are eligible, please register for the study as soon as possible.

National Study on Molnupiravir

The study, currently involving molnupiravir, started today to enable healthcare professionals to gather additional data about the potential benefits this treatment will bring to vaccinated patients, and the NHS plans to introduce an antiviral drug to more patients next year. It will help you develop a plan to deploy it. .

It is open to anyone in the UK if the following conditions are met:

If your PCR test is positive If you feel unwell with symptoms of COVID-19 that started within the last 5 days If you are over 50 or between the ages of 18 and 49 Have an underlying medical condition that puts you at a higher risk of serious COVID-19 if there is

If eligible, those who test positive for a PCR test will contact the research team or local health care professional (eg, your GP) to register for the test. Alternatively, people can register themselves through the research website. It is important that eligible participants urgently enroll in the study to ensure they have the opportunity to access antiviral treatment within the first 5 days of developing symptoms of COVID-19.

To participate in the study, participants were asked to keep a 28-day daily diary via the PANORRAMIC website or receive a call from the clinical team on the 7th, 14th and 28th to talk about their symptoms. The first set of results from the exam is expected in early 2022.

Targeted placement of molnupiravir and lonaprev

For access to treatment outside of research, people at high risk will be notified by the NHS if they have conditions to receive this treatment if they test positive for COVID-19.

Eligible cohorts were determined by an independent group of experts commissioned by the Ministry of Health and Social Services and included in a clinical policy agreed upon by all four chief medical officers in the UK.

To support expedited testing, NHS Test and Trace can keep PCR tests at home for these patients so they can access treatment as soon as possible after symptoms begin.

Eligible patients who test positive will be evaluated over the phone by a specialist clinician at the NHS COVID Medicines Delivery Unit (CMDU) to review and discuss which treatment is most appropriate for the patient.

Those receiving monoclonal antibody therapy will be invited to attend the CMDU, and those receiving molnupiravir can be collected on someone’s behalf or delivered home. The NHS is setting up the CMDU starting in the summer.

The government has secured 480,000 courses of molnupiravir from pharmaceutical companies Merck Sharp and Dohme. It has secured 250,000 courses of antiviral drug PF-07321332, which has now completed phase 3 clinical trials.

Antivirals Taskforce Chairman Eddie Gray said:

This is a significant advance for the treatment of COVID-19 in the UK and an important step in the Antivirals Taskforces ambition to launch two new antiviral drugs to patients.

Work is underway to identify additional options to provide maximum protection for vulnerable people across the country as soon as possible.

Antiviral drugs are treatments used to treat people who have a virus or to protect people who have been exposed to infection. They target the virus at an early stage to prevent it from progressing to more severe or severe symptoms.

The Antivirals Taskforce will continue to review a variety of additional options across different antiviral mechanisms. Together with the work of Therapeutics Taskforce, this will ensure that as many people as possible are protected from COVID-19, its future strains, and other future diseases.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the UK has proven to be a world leader in identifying and launching effective treatments for COVID-19, including the world’s first treatment, dexamethasone.

The UK’s renowned life sciences sector makes an ideal base for some of the most outstanding global innovators to research and advance cutting-edge treatments for COVID-19 through clinical trials here in the UK.

Professor Chris Butler, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences at the University of Oxford, Nuffield, and co-lead investigator at PANORRAMIC, said:

A study of a relatively small number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients found optimism that these new antiviral drugs could reduce the need for hospitalization and recover faster if these new antiviral drugs were used on a large scale.

The PANORRAMIC trial is the world’s first study to generate urgently needed evidence for large-scale early treatment in people at higher risk who are mostly vaccinated, still healthy enough to live in the community. Complications from COVID-19.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS Englands National Medical Director, said:

The launch of monoclonal antibodies and antivirals is another weapon to reduce the risk of high-risk patients becoming seriously ill and requiring hospitalization from COVID-19.

This is another achievement for the NHS following the world’s leading vaccine program, which currently provides 100 million doses, including over 17 million booster vaccines, in the UK.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 and we urge everyone to come forward and get vaccinated, whether first, second, or booster.

