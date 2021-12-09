Dozen American Cities Set Annual Murder Records





At least 12 major U.S. cities have already set historic murder records in 2021, even as three weeks remain in the year.

Philadelphia, the sixth-largest city in the country, recorded 523 murders as of Dec. 7, surpassing its formal grim milestone of 500 murders, set in 1990, according to police data.

The City of Brotherly Love had recorded far more murders in 2021 than New York City’s 443, despite around six times the population.

“It’s terrible to get up every morning and go and look at the numbers and then watch the news and see the stories. It’s just crazy. It’s just crazy and it has to stop, ”Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, reportedly said after his city surpassed its own infamous benchmark.

Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Saint-Paul, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Tucson, Arizona; Toledo, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Austin, Texas; Rochester, New York and Albuquerque, New Mexico also had their deadliest years, according to ABC News.

According to police data, 12 major Democrat-run cities have already seen a record number of annual murders, with three weeks left in the year. Violent crime increased in New York City during the pandemic, but the burroughs were much safer than in 1990 according to the NYPD.

Five of those cities have exceeded notorious benchmarks that were set in 2020, according to the article. All were headed by Democratic mayors, as are the vast majority of American cities.

Nationally, homicides increased by about 30% in 2020 from the previous year, according to FBI data. This is the biggest jump in a year since the office began keeping records. Guns were used in more than three-quarters of the murders, according to statistics.

Although violent crime increased in New York City during the pandemic, the boroughs were much safer than in 1990, the city’s deadliest year, when 2,626 murders were recorded, according to the NYPD.

Members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. On February 20. AP / Sophia Germer A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was shot and killed in Tucson, Ariz. On October 4. AP / Mamta Popat Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said “This is just crazy and this must stop”, addressing the number of violent crimes that have occurred in Philadelphia so far this year. ZUMAPRESS.com

Experts said the recent increase in national crime in small towns, suburbs and rural areas, came even as the country’s largest cities had become much safer since the crack epidemic several years ago. decades.

“In the 1990s, New York and Los Angeles accounted for 13.5% of all murders nationwide. Last year it was below 4%, ”data consultant Jeff Asher told NPR in September. “So it’s much more diffuse than it was in the 90s.”

The American city with the most homicides was Chicago, the third in the country. Chicago’s 753 murders so far this year were still well below its 1970 record of 954 murders, according to ABC.

Some criminologists have blamed the spike in the murder rate on the stress of the pandemic, criminals having too much free time, political and racial conflicts exacerbated by the murder of George Floyd by the police, and the massive police retirement that followed. .

With AP wires

