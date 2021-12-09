



Carrier Go-Ahead has apologized for the “severe failure” of its Southeastern Railway franchise as it prepared to postpone the results and halt stock trading after years of failing to declare money owed to the government.

Ministers stripped the franchise’s British rail and bus operator at the end of September after learning that Go-Ahead had not reported more than £25 million in taxpayer funds due to be returned since 2014.

Go-Ahead said on Thursday that an independent review found that the railroad business had not informed the U.S. Department of Transportation of any payments it owed and thus had breached contractual obligations under the UK railroad franchise system.

“The review reveals that London and South East Rail have made serious errors with respect to their contracts with the DfT over the years. . . So the group apologized,” Go-Ahead said.

Undeclared funds currently repaid were originally discovered by government officials. According to two sources familiar with the matter, they said it had to do with an unpaid government financial aid to cover the cost of using the high-speed line 1, a rail link connecting London and the Channel Tunnel through southeast England.

Gorehead operated the Southeastern franchise through a joint venture, Govia, with France’s Keolis.

Given the turmoil in the railroad business, Go-Ahead said Thursday it was not known when it could release annual results, originally scheduled for September 30.

The company’s auditor, Deloitte, said the audit could not be completed before 3 January, the latest date that UK regulators can publish results.

Therefore, Go-Ahead has applied to suspend the stock on January 4th until the results are complete, which is currently expected before the end of January.

