Canada, UK and Australia All Join US in Diplomatically Boycotting Beijing Olympics | News | DW





Canada on Wednesday joined a growing list of countries refusing to send government officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“We are extremely concerned about the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding: “They should not be surprised that we are not sending any diplomatic representation.”

The US, UK and Australia have previously said they will not send official delegations to the Games in response to China’s human rights violations against Uyghurs.

“On issues like this, it’s important to make sure we’re working with our allies, that we’re aligned with our allies,” Trudeau said.

Diplomatic measures will not affect the ability of their athletes to participate in the Games.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said more countries must join the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

IOC warns politicization could threaten Olympics

“We are concerned about the athletes,” said International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, adding that “the rest is political”.

Speaking after an IOC executive committee meeting on Wednesday, Bach warned that politicization could threaten the future of the Olympics.

“If we started taking political sides one way or another, we would never get the 206 National Olympic Committees at the Olympics,” Bach said.

“It would be the politicization of the Olympics and this, I think more, could be the end of the Olympics as was the case with the ancient Olympics.”

“Unreasonable” sports boycotts

Earlier on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers he did not think “sports boycotts are reasonable and it remains government policy”.

He said British athletes would be allowed to compete in the Games but government officials would stay at home.

“There will indeed be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers are expected and no officials,” Johnson said.

Australia also excludes government officials from the Games

Also on Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his country’s government officials would not attend the Winter Olympics, joining the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the world’s premier sporting event.

Morrison said China has failed to respond to concerns raised by the Australian government on several fronts, including over human rights violations.

“Australia will not back down from the strong position we have had to defend Australia’s interests,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

“It is therefore not surprising that Australian government officials are not visiting China” for the Olympics, he said.

Tense times for relations with China

Announcing the boycott, Morrison said the move was due to difficulties in reopening diplomatic channels to Beijing, human rights violations in Xinjiang, human rights violations in Xinjiang and actions taken by Beijing. against Australian imports.

Australian leaders have been confined to using diplomatic channels, with Chinese officials refusing to directly discuss sensitive issues of concern.

Morrison’s decision to have the country join the United States in a boycott of the Beijing Olympics has the potential to further strain Australia-China relations. China is Australia’s largest trading partner.

Relations are also strained between China and the UK, not least due to Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong, a former British colony, as well as Chinese criticism of how the BBC has covered Taiwanese athletes. during the recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

China: ‘Nobody cares’ if Australian officials attend Games

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Australia is “blindly following” the United States in announcing a diplomatic boycott, adding “whether they come or not, no one is coming. ‘cares’.

Chinese officials added that the move did not align with earlier Australian statements that Canberra hoped for improved relations.

“Australia’s decision not to send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics flies in the face of its public statements of so-called hopes that Sino-Australian relations could improve,” said an press release issued by the Chinese Embassy in the Australian capital.

Relations deteriorated in 2018 when Canberra blocked Huawei from the country’s 5G broadband network.

Relations took another hit after Australia called for an independent investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

In response, Beijing imposed tariffs on several Australian coal, beef, barley and wine.

