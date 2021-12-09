Winter Olympics 2022: British ministers and officials ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing games Boris Johnson | UK News





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there would be “effectively” a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China, where no British government minister or official is expected to attend.

It comes after countries like the United States and Australia have declared diplomatic boycotts on human rights issues.

When asked by the Prime Minister, Johnson said there were no diplomats to participate in the Olympics.

Image: Game – Set in Beijing and Surroundings – Starts February 4th

But he added, “I don’t think a sports boycott is wise and I think it remains the government’s policy.”

Countries that have declared boycotts still allow players to play.

Prime Minister Johnson was asked twice on the matter in the Commons on Wednesday.

Former Conservative leader Ian Duncan Smith said the “dictatorial and brutal Chinese regime” is persecuting religious minorities and “terrifying” the Uyghur Muslim population.

I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement that the UK government will impose a full diplomatic boycott and UK ministers/bureaucrats will not attend #BeijingWinterOlympics. Congratulations @ipacglobal for requesting this. We hope many other countries will follow suit.

— Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) December 8, 2021

“I did not hesitate to raise this issue with China, as I did last time I spoke with President Xi Jinping,” Johnson said.

He added: “And in effect there will be a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. No ministers are expected to be present, no officials…”

Australia had previously announced that it would not send officials, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted it was stronger and that relations with China had deteriorated.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:22 Australia joins diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

“It’s in the Australian national interest,” Morrison said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

The US boycott announcement a few days ago cited “serious human rights violations and atrocities in Xinjiang”.

The Chinese government was not welcomed by the Chinese government, which warned of a ‘hard countermeasure’ and denounced the US as a ‘great being’.

China has repeatedly denied human rights violations against Uyghurs, but allegations of torture and death are being raised within the infamous re-education centers.

The case of tennis player Peng Shuai, who allegedly sexually assaulted a former high-ranking Chinese official, has sparked another interest in China’s human rights record.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:34 Chinese Muslims ‘beaten’

With about two months before the Olympics, more countries can participate in the boycott.

A spokeswoman for Canada’s Foreign Ministry said Canada is discussing the matter “with its closest partner” and that New Zealand is not sending its diplomats due to the coronavirus.

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing and neighboring Hebei Province from February 4 to 20.

