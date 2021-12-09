US House Votes To Restrict Imports From China Xinjiang | News | DW





The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 428-1 to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region, where authorities have been accused of running forced labor and concentration camps as well as committing crimes. acts of genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority.

The “Uyghur Prevention of Forced Labor Law” would ban imports from Xinjiang unless the US government can determine that the products were not made with forced labor.

China denies any rights violations taking place and instead insists that the Uyghurs have been transferred to re-education camps.

What does the bill say?

The bill creates a “rebuttable presumption” that all goods produced in Xinjiang were manufactured using forced labor.

Companies must be able to offer “clear and convincing evidence” that products from Xinjiang did not use forced labor during production.

In addition, the bill calls for the imposition of sanctions on foreign entities and individuals who have “knowingly” helped facilitate the use of forced Uyghur labor.

However, it is notoriously difficult for foreign entities to verify the conditions of production facilities in China.

Products made in Xinjiang are fully integrated into global supply chains, and big companies like Coca-Cola and Nike have lobbied unsuccessfully to prevent the bill from passing.

The bill must now be passed by the Senate and signed by US President Joe Biden for it to take effect. However, it is unclear whether he has White House support.

In addition, the US Senate has already approved a similar measure and the two will now have to reconcile.

What is the larger context of American concerns?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers ahead of the vote that Beijing “is orchestrating a brutal and accelerated campaign of repression against the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities.”

Earlier this year, Biden warned companies involved in Xinjiang that they were at “high risk” that they could violate US forced labor laws.

The bill and its near-unanimous bipartisan approval comes days after the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics this winter over human rights concerns in Xinjiang.

“In Xinjiang and across China, millions of people suffer outrageous human rights violations: from mass surveillance and police discipline to mass torture, including solitary confinement and forced sterilizations, the intimidation of journalists and activists who dared to expose the truth, ”Pelosi said. .

The US House also passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning the “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” taking place in Xinjiang against the Uyghurs.

ar / wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-house-votes-to-clamp-down-on-imports-from-chinas-xinjiang/a-60063215 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos