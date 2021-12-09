UK prepares for 1 million micron cases due to spread of Covid mutant





London The UK has been instructed to prepare for 1 million cases by the end of the month as the increase in Omicron Covid cases in the UK is on such a steep trajectory.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday that omicron is showing significant growth advantages over the delta variant.

The assessment is based on an analysis of UK data showing an increased risk of home transmission, an increased secondary attack rate (likely each case infects a different individual) and increased growth rates compared to Delta, UKHSA said.

“If growth rates and doubling times continue at the rates seen over the past two weeks, we expect at least 50% of coronavirus cases over the next two to four weeks to be caused by micron mutations,” the report said. declaration.

The UK currently has 568 confirmed cases of the strain, but Health Minister Sajid Javid told British lawmakers on Wednesday evening that “the actual number of infections is likely to be much higher”.

“The UK Health Security Agency estimates: [current] “The number of infected is 20 times higher than the number of confirmed cases, so the number of infected is approaching 10,000,” he said.

Zavid warned that the UK faces a “twin threat” from Omicron and the Delta, warning that “infections could exceed 1 million by the end of the month at the 2.5 times currently observed”. It is still a variant that makes up the majority of global practices.

“The Omicron data are very worrisome,” Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told CNBC on Thursday.

A fan wearing a mask watches during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at City Grounds in Nottingham, England on October 24, 2021.

Naomi Baker | Getty Images Sports | Getty Images

However, Altmann emphasized that the immunological environment for omicrons is not much worse than for delta variants.

“If an unvaccinated person or a person who has received two doses is debilitated, as in [whose vaccine immunity has waned] It has basic protection by default and little protection against infection,” he told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe.

“If you’ve had a booster dose or had a previous infection with your 2 doses, you’re probably on a safe sanctuary, which seems to be the case in three other omicron studies and delta studies.”

risk profile

Omicron mutations were first discovered in South Africa in November and reported to the World Health Organization on November 24. Two days later, the WHO labeled the mutation “the mutation of interest” and pointed out that there was a mutation associated with an increased likelihood of transmission.

According to the latest WHO tally, the variant has been identified in 57 countries around the world, and cases of community transmission unrelated to travel are increasing.

Experts and vaccine manufacturers have been busy assessing the risk profile of the strain. They are particularly focused on how quickly it spreads, whether it can cause more serious illness and lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths, and whether it will weaken the coronavirus vaccine.

Preliminary data, small studies, and anecdotal evidence suggest that omicron variants are more contagious than deltas, but the disease is milder and may weaken the effectiveness of current coronavirus vaccines.

However, the head of the WHO’s COVID-19 technical team stressed on Wednesday that it was “too early” to conclude that the omicron symptoms were milder. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that Omicron could change the course of the epidemic.

As many countries are already coping with the surge in delta cases as winter approaches, South Africa, where the omicron mutation was first discovered, has responded to news of the mutation by banning flights or introducing quarantines for visitors.

The UK went further on Wednesday, advising people who can work from home and introducing stricter measures against wearing masks and using COVID-19 passes.

In South Africa, where Omicron was first reported, the incidence of Covid-19 has continued to rise since the second week of November, with 62,021 new cases reported between November 29 and December 5, an increase of 111% from the previous year. According to the WHO’s latest weekly report released on Tuesday,

Although there has been a lot of positive and negative news about the Omicron strain this week, global financial markets have recently rally as traders bet the economic impact of the Omicron strain will not be as severe as initially feared. I did.

fourth shot

Bourla’s comment comes after preliminary research has shown that variants of omicron can attenuate the protective antibodies produced by the company’s vaccine developed with BioNTech.

Vaccine manufacturers reported results in an initial laboratory study on Wednesday that the third dose was effective in combating the omicron variant, but the initial two-dose series was significantly less effective.

“When looking at the real data [we] Bourla told CNBC, “We’ll decide if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and how long it will cover. And the second point is I think you’ll need a fourth dose.”

CNBC’s Annika Kim Constantino and Spencer Kimball contributed to reporting the story.

