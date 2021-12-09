United States imposes travel sanctions on Ugandan military intelligence chief





KAMPALA, UGANDA

The Ugandan military has expressed disappointment at the US sanctions against its military intelligence chief, Major General Abel Kandiho, for alleged human rights violations. Ugandan human rights activists have welcomed the sanctions for torture and sexual abuse under Kandiho, but say more needs to be done.

In a statement to local media, the Ugandan People’s Defense Force, or UPDF, spokeswoman Flavia Byekwaso said Major General Abel Kandiho was not heard fairly by US authorities before announcing what he said. she called unilateral financial sanctions.

Byekwaso, a brigadier general, said that as a country and the UPDF in particular, they were disappointed that such a decision could be made by a country they see as a friend, partner and great ally. .

She said the decision was taken without due process and in total disregard of the principle of a fair hearing, coupled with the failure of necessary consultation.

“You know, there is a separation of a person’s duty. When these arrests are made, they are for a felony, Byekwaso told VOA.

The US Treasury Department said that as the commander of the Ugandan Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Kandiho and other CMI officers targeted individuals because of their nationality, political views or criticism to towards the Ugandan government.

He indicates that individuals have been taken into custody and detained, often without prosecution, in CMI detention centers where they have been subjected to horrific beatings and other egregious acts by CMI officials. including sexual abuse and electrocution, often resulting in serious long-term injury and even death.

He says that in some cases Kandiho was personally involved, leading interrogations of detainees.

Speaking to local media on Wednesday, Kandiho rejected the sanctions, saying they were politically motivated and inconsequential, and warned that unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States risked alienating its allies.

He says he has no business in the United States, that he is focusing on threats in the region, and that he won’t let his attention distract.

David Lewis Rubongoya, general secretary of the opposition National Unity Platform, told VOA the party is happy the United States is taking the CMI affair seriously.

Rubongoya says they have failed to hold accountable Ugandan authorities who violate human rights with impunity.

“The regime stuffed the courts and made sure you couldn’t get liability,” Rubongoya said. “So when international actors issue sanctions of this nature, it is a welcome relief, especially for the victims of these violations.

The Executive Director of the Foundation for Uganda Human Rights Initiative Livingstone Sewanyana said that as activists they have always advocated for targeted sanctions, which include travel restrictions for officials. abuses.

Sewanyana says the US move is good, but not adequate.

“We have to go beyond that to make sure these people comply,” Sewanyana said. “So I think they are imposing these travel restrictions as a first step in getting some kind of commitment from the Ugandan government.

After the general elections in Uganda in January, scores of young men who had previously been reported missing reappeared, telling horrific tales of torture by security personnel.

In August, while addressing the nation, President Yoweri Museveni blamed torture on acts committed by individual officers and the failure of senior commanders to instruct junior officers what should and should not be. made.

Museveni has vowed to eliminate this torture and use the law to uproot the culture of reactionary behavior in the armed forces, although no action on this front has been evident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-imposes-travel-sanctions-on-ugandan-military-intelligence-chief/6344454.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos