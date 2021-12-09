Rachael Rollins to be American lawyer from Massachusetts, first black woman to hold office





The US Senate could not have been more divided over the appointment of Suffolk County Attorney Rachael Rollins for the post of Supreme Federal Attorney for Massachusetts. But with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, senators confirmed Rollins would become the next U.S. state attorney, the first black woman to hold the post.

The vote took place on Wednesday despite vocal opposition from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who urged her colleagues to reject Rollins’ nomination because of the progressive policies she implemented as district attorney. involve fewer people in the criminal justice system; and divert resources to focus on serious crimes.

“This soft plea against crime should have earned the candidate a pink note. Instead, President Biden is offering her a promotion. I urge all senators to vote no,” McConnell said. “Law-abiding Americans don’t want prosecutors who refuse to prosecute. They don’t want municipal jails with revolving doors and they need leaders who stand up for the rule of law.”

McConnell spoke ahead of the first of two Senate votes on Wednesday on Rollins’ nomination. Both votes were party-compliant and forced the vice president to vote to break the tie.

It was the first time that the United States Senate had taken a roll-call vote on a United States lawyer appointment since 1975.

Rollins says she is proud of the work she has done in Suffolk County and looks forward to doing similar work at the federal level.

“I am deeply honored and touched by the opportunity to serve my community, my Commonwealth and my country as the next United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts,” Rollins said in an emailed statement. initiative I put in place as the Suffolk County District Attorney was designed to improve the safety and well-being of the communities I serve, to improve public confidence in law enforcement and our courts and to improve the impartiality and fairness of the criminal justice system. district of Massachusetts.

President Biden appointed Rollins in July along with seven others for US lawyer roles. The other seven were easily approved, but Republicans, led by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, described Rollins as a “radical” who “wanted to destroy the criminal justice system from within.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s confirmation vote, Texas Senator Ted Cruz also urged his colleagues to stop his appointment. Cruz said that supporting Rollinsis was tantamount to wanting to abolish the police.

“Each of you decides on this vote,” said Cruz, addressing his criticisms to the Democrats. “If you alone decide that this so-called lawless prosecutor needs to be confirmed, you will never again be able to claim that you oppose the abolition of the police.”

But Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Democrats, strongly supported Rollins and highlighted letters sent on his behalf by a bipartisan group of officials including former Republican Gov. William Weld and several officials and agencies charged with l law enforcement.

Warren said Rollins’ policies have proven to be effective because, as crime increases in other parts of the country, the serious crime rate in Boston has declined.

“Rachael is imminently qualified,” Warren said. “The idea that Republicans would try to turn it into some kind of political cause reminds everyone, not of Rachael’s flaws or of our system in Massachusetts, but of how toxic Washington DC has become.”

Markey denounced Republican senators for pushing Rollins’ confirmation to vote.

“What Republican senators have done to uniformly oppose Rachael Rollins is deny the reality of his effectiveness in Suffolk County,” Markey told WBUR on Wednesday evening. “There has been no vote on a US attorney in the US Senate since 1975 and Republican senators have decided they will bring in a black woman – a successful Massachusetts prosecutor – to be the first vote in that time.

“It’s a sad commentary on the Republican Senate right now that every one of them voted no against it despite her huge success.”

The appointment means that Rollins will lead a team of 300 people at the Massachusetts US Attorneys Office, which pursues an average of 400 criminal cases each year.

Rollins was elected Suffolk County Attorney in 2018. She was the first black woman to head this office. She campaigned as a criminal justice reformer who pledged not to prosecute certain crimes such as trespassing, shoplifting and resistance to arrest. Rollins said such crimes are often due to underlying issues such as mental health or substance abuse and should be treated with diversion rather than cluttering the justice system. Without so many cases, Rollins said the prosecutor’s office would then be able to focus its resources on more serious crimes.

Prior to becoming a district attorney, Rollins worked as chief legal counsel for the Mass Port Authority and general counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the MBTA. She also previously worked for the Massachusetts United States Attorney’s Office as an Assistant United States Attorney.

Once Biden signs the confirmation, Rollins will be sworn in as a U.S. lawyer, which is expected to happen next week.

Governor Charlie Baker will appoint someone to serve as Suffolk County District Attorney until the next election in 2022.

In a statement from his office, the governor congratulated Rollins and said he “looks forward to continuing to work with her.”

Carol Rose, executive director of the Massachusetts ACLU, wrote in a statement that the ACLU looks forward to working with Rollins.

From dismissing thousands of cases tainted by Massachusetts drug lab scandals to refusing to prosecute several low-profile offenses, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins has prioritized racial justice and justice. ‘fairness in our legal system,’ she wrote.

Former Massachusetts Attorney Carmen Ortiz, now a partner at Anderson & Kreiger, said being a federal prosecutor is very different from being a state prosecutor. Ortiz said Rollins will have to be part of the big federal bureaucracy.

“You are not completely responsible when you are the US attorney, you actually have a boss,” she said. “You don’t respond to the people who elected you, you respond to the United States Attorney General, so she will have oversight that she’s probably not used to.”

But Ortiz said the White House is expected to support Rollins’ efforts to reform the criminal justice system.

“It is clear that under Merrick Garland and his executive leadership, they are very focused on the enforcement of civil rights, on police conduct and reform, police reforms and oversight,” Ortiz said. “There was no oversight under the last administration.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu praised Rollins on Twitter:

In a tweet, Senator Markey also shared her congratulations and wrote, “She will bring renewed energy and innovative vision to this office.”

Rollins had suggested that Suffolk County Deputy District Attorney Dan Mulhern serve as interim prosecutor once she is sworn in, but Mulhern is leaving the DA’s office after the transition.

