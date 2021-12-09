Oxford’s hottest startups





The idea for agricultural tech startup Gardin came to physicist Sumanta Talukdar in the summer of 2019 after consuming a batch of very bad Tesco tomatoes. They looked great. Nice, round, perfect shape is very red, he says. But when I ate it, it had no taste.

The next day, at a conference on plant science in Cambridge, he began a conversation with Eric Ober, a prominent crop physiologist at the National Institute of Agricultural Botany. I’m Eric, how do you measure the good of food? he says To put it bluntly, Talukdar doesn’t mean the appearance of food, but everything else: nutrient density, quality and taste. Well, Ober answered. We are not. Food producers use several indicators to judge crops. Most cosmetic things like color, shape or size, and not much else.

Talukdar immediately found a gap in the market. Here’s one of the oldest and largest industries in the world, he says, and doesn’t measure products. He equates it to BMW not checking cars before they leave the factory.

So Talukdar founded Gardin, a startup that combines an optical remote sensing system with machine learning to develop a teacup-sized sensor that can effectively hear plants and cost around 70. Sensors can tell growers whether a plant is suffering from pathogen outbreaks, needs more water, or may benefit from certain nutrients and can inform growers to act accordingly. Talukdar compares this to a GP who measures your pulse during the exam.

He believes that by receiving signals as plants grow, farmers can dramatically improve crop yields, reduce waste and achieve higher quality, better tasting, and healthier end products. Knowing in real time what your plants need can help you adjust how you care, he says. If you can measure the right things really well, you can optimize.

He says the underlying technology the sensor is based on isn’t entirely new. But until now, it has been prohibitively expensive and too complicated for mainstream use. What Gardin did was put the technology into a fist-sized device that could make these measurements quickly and inexpensively in real-world environments.

The variety of crops allows food producers to sleep at night. A mild crop of peaches can ruin a stock for several weeks. And as climate change alters growing conditions and triggers extreme weather events, it will be a matter of growing anomalies. Earlier this year, Gardin conducted pilot trials with supermarket chains, food producers and vertical farms. The company was able to show how this technology can help reduce operating costs, reduce carbon footprint, increase yields and reduce crop failures. And Gardins’ work aroused the interest of others. In early 2021, the Oxford-based startup has raised more than a million pre-seed funding from investors including LDV Capital, Seedcamp and MMC Ventures, and Tulakdar says it is highly opportunistic. The company is still small. There are only 11 employees. They worked remotely long before the pandemic, but they plan to move to a hybrid approach next year, so team members can work the way they want.

From 2023, Gardins technology will move into the food processing phase of the supply chain, with plans to expand aggressively in the meantime. All of Gardin’s existence is based on the assumption that the metrics we use today to quantify the value of food are wrong, he says. We’re not only looking at the gaps in the market, we’re seeing the missing important enablers.

