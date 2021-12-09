Israel, US to discuss military exercises to prepare for Iran’s worst-case scenario, US says





Israeli and US military leaders are set to discuss possible military exercises to practice destroying Iranian nuclear facilities in the worst case, a senior US official said on Wednesday.

The comment came as hesitant nuclear talks were due to resume in Vienna on Thursday and Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to Washington for meetings with key U.S. military leaders.

US and EU representatives to the nuclear talks expressed pessimism and frustration over Iran’s demands last week.

Any military exercises would set up a scenario with Iran in which negotiations fail and the US and Israeli leaders demand a military strike, the US official told Reuters news agency.

Before the United States took off, Gantz said, Iran is a threat to world peace and seeks to become an existential threat to Israel.

In the meetings, we will discuss possible action plans to ensure that it stops its attempt to reach the nuclear arena and expands its activities in the region, ”he said.

Gantz said he would meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US official did not give details of potential preparations.

“We are in this mess because Iran’s nuclear program is advancing to a point beyond which it no longer has any conventional justification,” the official told Reuters.

In October, U.S. military leaders briefed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan of military options to stop Iran’s nuclear program, the report said.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, left, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz attend a meeting of the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Knesset on October 19, 2021 (Yonatan Sindel / Flash90)

A report on Wednesday said the Israel Defense Forces would organize a full-scale exercise over the Mediterranean in the spring with dozens of planes faking a strike against Iran’s nuclear program.

In January, Army Chief Aviv Kohavi announced that he was tasking the military with drawing up new plans for a strike against Iran’s nuclear program. The IDF has received billions of shekels in additional funding to prepare for such an attack under the recently adopted national budget.

Last month, Kohavi told the Knessets’ Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the military is accelerating operational planning and preparation to deal with Iran and the military nuclear threat.

Although Israeli officials have pointed out that Israel could carry out a strike without coordination with the United States, some analysts have questioned the IDF’s ability to do so, as several Iranian facilities are buried deep enough underground to require ammunition. particularly powerful, which currently only the United States possesses.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that the military is unprepared to deal with Iran and months or more away from a plan of action.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves Coburg Palace, venue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) meeting to revive the Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna on December 3 2021. (Joe Klamar / AFP)

Talks set to resume in Vienna

The European Union, which coordinates indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, confirmed that they would resume Thursday in Vienna after a break of a few days.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said on Wednesday that the United States would quickly determine whether Tehran was serious about the negotiations.

“We should know very quickly if the Iranians are going … to negotiate in good faith,” spokesman Ned Price said, warning that “the track is getting very, very short for negotiations.”

Talks began in April but were suspended in June due to the election of a new Iranian president, resuming last week.

After five days of talks, the United States said Iran did not appear to be serious about making progress. US and EU officials have both accused the Iranians of backtracking on previous agreements since the spring.

EU diplomats urged Tehran to come back with realistic proposals after the Iranian delegation last week made numerous demands deemed unacceptable by other parties to the deal, Britain, China, France, Germany. and Russia. Even Russia, which has a stronger relationship with Iran, questioned Iran’s commitment to the process.

Washington has warned that it will not let Tehran block negotiations any longer while expanding its nuclear program, but has yet to issue an ultimatum.

The next few days are expected to see a faint hope diplomatic push, although it seems increasingly unlikely that the talks will result in a breakthrough.

“It won’t always be in our best interests to seek a return to the JCPOA,” said Price, using the official title of the landmark 2015 agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The deal aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear program to ensure it could not develop an atomic weapon, in return for sanctions relief for Tehran.

It began to crumble in 2018 when US President Donald Trump stepped down and reimposed the sanctions, prompting Iran to start overstepping the limits of its nuclear program the following year.

Iran has further stepped up its nuclear program in recent months by enriching uranium beyond the thresholds authorized by the agreement. Tehran has also barred observers from the UN atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns over what the country is doing behind closed doors.

US President Joe Biden has indicated Washington is ready to reverse the deal.

Iran has always insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful.

