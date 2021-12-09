Omicron Covid Cases Doubling Every 2-3 Days in UK Scientists | covid





Professor Neil Ferguson added that the spread of omicron variants of the coronavirus appears to double every two to three days, and as a result new lockdowns may need to be imposed.

Ferguson, member of the British Government Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and head of the disease outbreak modeling group at Imperial College London, told the BBC Radio 4s Today program on Wednesday that Omicron is likely the formerly dominant strain in the UK. Christmas.

Ferguson said he has the potential to overtake Delta before Christmas at this rate, which is hard to say in a personal capacity.

When you start to see the impact on the total number of cases, you’re kind of swamped as it’s still only 2%, 3% of all cases, but within a week or two you start to see the overall number of cases accelerate significantly.

He said the number of cases so far has been particularly high in London and Scotland. He added that London is where most of the foreign visitors come from, so that’s to be expected. He speculated that why it spread faster in Scotland, although less clear, could be linked to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

The number of cases of the original Omicron strain found in the UK on Tuesday rose from 101 to 437 as Scotland announced a return to work from home.

Regarding the lockdown, Ferguson said it’s hard to rule out anything, adding that he hasn’t addressed the threat sufficiently.

He added: If the consensus is that the NHS is simply likely to be overpowered, then it will be up to the government to decide what it wants to do with it, but of course the situation is difficult. .

As to whether a closure is possible, he said, “it’s definitely possible for now.”

He also drew attention to preliminary studies in the UK suggesting that two doses of Pfizer were about half as protective against mild disease compared to other strains. But he said: We believe that protection against serious disease is much more likely to remain at a high level, but there are no solid data on this. It is only based on extrapolation of past experience.

Ferguson said the growth rate of Omicron is very fast. It’s the same, if not faster, than we saw with the original strain of the virus back in March of last year, so it’s worrisome.

He points to a study in South Africa that said data on vaccine evasion are preliminary, but the virus Omicron is better able to evade immune antibodies raised against the original Chinese strain of the virus than any strain we’ve seen so far.

Ferguson said lockdowns or other restrictions could help protect people from infection and help gather information. Dynamically, there are reasons to slow this down, and mainly to buy more time to get boosters into people’s arms. They buy us more because we think those who receive boosters will have the highest level of protection possible. It’s time to better characterize the threat.

So, if you imagine that some kind of Plan B Plus that includes telecommuting can slow you down, you can’t stop, but you can slow it down, so it’s doubling, not every 2-3 days, not every 5-6 days.

It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it actually has a lot of potential in that it could better characterize this virus and boost population immunity.

Ferguson said the key question as to whether the UK has decided to try to slow the spread of omicrons depends critically on the threat it actually poses in terms of hospitalization. At this time, we do not fully understand the severity of this virus.

There are some hints in the UK data that the infection is slightly more likely to be asymptomatic. But we need to solidify that evidence at this point.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/08/omicron-covid-cases-doubling-every-two-to-three-days-in-uk-says-scientist

