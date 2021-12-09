Non-Irish EU citizens will need a cross-border travel permit under the UK plan





Non-Irish EU citizens residing in the republic will need to apply for a pre-travel permit online in the UK to cross the border under the proposed new UK immigration law.

The Nationality and Borders Bill requires you to apply for a US-style visa waiver known as an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), including when crossing land borders into Northern Ireland, before entering the UK.

It also applies to European Economic Area (EEA) citizens residing here, including people from Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Non-British or non-Irish citizens from countries other than the EU/EEA, who previously did not require a visa to enter the UK, now require an ETA.

The legislation includes provisions on asylum seekers, nationality and immigration control as part of a sweeping overhaul of post-Brexit UK immigration law.

It was passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday and is now going to the Senate.

Amendments initiated by the Alliance Party, SDLP, Labor and Liberal Democrats to exempt travel to the island of Ireland from ETA requirements were not voted on.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said this adds to the bureaucracy and poses new legal risks and risks for those traveling overland to Northern Ireland.

UK location

UK Immigration Minister Kevin Foster was questioned Wednesday by the Member of Parliament for the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee about the impact of the UK leaving the EU on immigration screening within the Common Travel Area (CTA).

He described the ETA as a simple online fill out form, explaining the potential impact of the change, and once completed, it’s fairly easy to renew.

People who need a form will probably get used to the idea of ​​having to apply for something related to the UK, he said.

Belfast-based human rights group, the Committee on the Administration of Justice, said the new rules would create tighter borders for those who previously enjoyed freedom of movement between Northern Ireland and the republic, particularly affecting people living in the border area. warned that it would go crazy. .

The commission wrote to the Human Rights and Equality Commission on both sides of the border on Wednesday, highlighting concerns about the proposed legislation, saying it would have a uniquely detrimental effect on the lives of border residents who must enter Northern Ireland. For essential purposes such as work, education, or family visits.

The commission also said it could affect the ability of immigrant community members to participate freely in projects and programs that cross national borders.

The organization has warned that people are not aware of ETA requirements and are at high risk of being prosecuted and imprisoned across borders without documentation.

The commission’s deputy director, Daniel Holder, said he was concerned that current practice would allow British border guards to conduct selective enforcement on the basis of racism.

uncertainty

At the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee meeting earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Foster confirmed the change in the law. He said yes when I asked Farry to make sure he was mindful that there are groups of people who are currently free to move across the EU to Ireland but are no longer able to move freely to the UK. Would you like to travel to England, including a trip to Northern Ireland?

The plan is expected to go into effect in 2025, but it is unclear how it will be implemented, how much it will cost, and how long it will take to apply.

Foster said the documents would never be checked at the border and enforcement would be proportionate.

SDLP’s South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said this could create an atmosphere of uncertainty. Essentially, I was talking to people. You will not be caught. She asked whether people should submit documents arbitrarily if they met with authorities in other circumstances, such as witnessing a crime or being in a car accident.

Farry challenged the practicality of requiring people in border communities to apply for documents in advance and raising awareness of the plan so people don’t unwittingly break the law.

There are tens of thousands of people crossing the border into Northern Ireland every day, including British and non-Irish people. Sometimes these trips are not planned three days in advance, he said.

Travel between Ireland The UK is protected by an agreement to maintain a common travel area between the two countries agreed in 2019.

The two governments aspired to maintain mutual recognition of the rights of citizens and free movement in areas such as social welfare, health care, the right to work and the right to vote after the UK left the EU member state. However, the foreign ministry confirmed last night that the agreement only recognizes Irish citizens and does not include the rights of EU citizens.

According to government sources, the UK government was keen to maintain the existing CTA for Irish citizens, but Brexit’s rationale was mostly to control immigration from other EU countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/non-irish-eu-citizens-will-need-travel-clearance-to-cross-border-under-uk-plan-1.4750435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos