Canada, UK, Australia join US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that Canada would join the US, UK and Australian diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns.

The announcement comes after the White House, the Australian government and the British government confirmed a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in February to protest China’s human rights abuses. China has announced that it will respond with ‘resolute countermeasures’.

Trudeau said the government has been talking with its allies in recent months.

“We are very concerned about the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government,” Trudeau said.

“They shouldn’t be surprised that we won’t send a diplomatic representative.”

Diplomatic moves from Canada, the United States, Great Britain and Australia do not affect the ability of players to compete.

Human rights groups denounced China’s human rights violations against ethnic minorities and called for a full boycott of the game. Although the US and Australian decisions fell short of these demands, they were made during a period of very turbulence in international relations and received heavy criticism from China.

The White House confirmed on Monday that it was preparing a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics, followed by Australia on Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was “in Australia’s national interest”.

Relations between Canada and China have not been good since China arrested two Canadians in China in December 2018. Many countries have called China’s actions “hostage politics”, which Beijing has described the charges against Huawei and Meng as a political motive to thwart China’s economic and technological development.

China, the United States and Canada essentially completed a high-value prisoner exchange earlier this year, but the Chinese government’s reputation in Canada has been severely damaged.

“The concerns about arbitrary detention are real and shared by many countries around the world,” Trudeau said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said it was important to “send a strong signal to China” as more countries should take similar steps. “Human rights violations are unacceptable”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday it was not surprising that Australian officials boycott the event after ties with China were cut in recent years.

Morrison said he was doing so in the national interest of Australia. That’s right.

In addition to citing human rights violations, Morrison said he was very critical of Australia’s efforts to build a strong defense force in the region, especially in connection with China’s most recent decision to purchase nuclear-powered submarines.

His government said it was very pleased to talk to China about their differences.

“There are no obstacles to what is happening on our side, but the Chinese government has not consistently accepted the opportunity for us to meet,” Morrison said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Wang Wenbin condemned Morrison’s announcement as a political stance, but it did not directly threaten a decisive response.”

China has not invited Australian government officials to the Winter Olympics, and nobody will care whether they come or not,” Wang Wang said in a daily briefing. It has no impact at all. For a successful Beijing Olympics.”

