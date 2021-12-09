US-Led Combat Mission in Iraq Ends and Transitions to Advisory Role | Joe Biden News





The US-led forces have ended their combat mission in Iraq, senior US and Iraqi officials have said, as the coalition moves into an advisory role assisting Iraqi forces.

Iraqi national security adviser Qassim al-Araji said on Thursday that a latest round of technical talks aimed at formally ending the US-led combat mission, which was tasked with eradicating ISIL ( EI) in the country, was completed.

We are officially announcing the end of the coalition forces combat mission, al-Araji wrote on Twitter, adding that the coalition would continue to provide assistance, advice and training to Iraqi forces.

Iraqi Peshmerga Kurdish Brigadier General Hazhar Ismail, who attended the meeting in Baghdad, also told reporters that the US-led coalition has declared itself ready to end the mission earlier than the deadline. former. They said we are ready from today, he said.

The announcement reaffirms the July decision by the administration of US President Joe Biden to end the coalition’s combat mission in Iraq by December 31.

There are approximately 2,500 US troops and 1,000 other coalition troops currently based in Iraq. It is not known how many will be left in the next phase of assistance to Iraqi forces.

Many brave men and women have given their lives so that Daesh will never return, and as we complete our fighting role, we will remain here to advise, assist and enable [Iraqi security forces], at the invitation of the Republic of Iraq, said Coalition Commander Major General John Brennan, referring to ISIL (ISIL) by its Arabic acronym.

But the war against the group is not over, Brennan added. Daesh is on the ground, but not outside.

The formal end of the combat mission is unlikely to change the facts on the ground; the coalition ceased to engage in combat missions in early 2020, and since then the main focus of the united states has been to assist iraqi forces.

Iraqi Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari, deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command for Iraq, said Iraqi forces were ready to fight ISIL. Our soldiers have demonstrated their ability to maintain the defeat of Daesh, and we look to the future with hope, ensuring stability, security and prosperity for the men and women of Iraq, he said.

Intervention history

The United States invaded Iraq in 2003 in the midst of its global war on terror, peaking at around 170,000 troops in the country in 2007 before withdrawing forces in 2011.

US forces were redeployed to Iraq in 2014 in response to the rise of ISIS, as the armed group invaded a large swath of territory across Iraq and Syria.

However, US troops have acted extensively as advisers and trainers since mid-2020, when they ceased to engage directly in combat operations. Another 900 American soldiers remain in Syria, although their withdrawal is not expected any time soon.

ISIL lost its last territory to Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019, although there has been a slight increase in attacks, including in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, in recent months. .

Iraqi security forces continue to need coalition air support in their anti-ISIL operations and for intelligence gathering, according to Iraqi and Kurdish security officials. They also need help maintaining weapons and equipment supplied by the United States.

The pullout follows a years-long campaign by Iran-aligned Shia factions in the Iraqi parliament and influential Iran-aligned armed groups that partly make up the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a collection of groups which fall under the auspices of the Iraqi government, but operate separately from the country’s armed forces.

They have increasingly called for a reduced role for the US military in the country.

On social media, groups close to pro-Iranian factions have issued threats and reminded Washington of its December 31 deadline.

In recent months, dozens of rocket and drone attacks have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq. Rarely claimed, the United States systematically blames the attacks on pro-Iranian Iraqi factions.

