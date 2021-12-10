US to toughen Iran sanctions as nuclear talks stall





The Biden administration is set to step up the enforcement of sanctions against Iran, senior U.S. officials say, the first sign of growing economic pressure from Washington on Tehran as diplomatic efforts to reinstate the nuclear deal from Iran. 2015 falters.

According to senior State Department and Treasury officials, the United States will send a high-level delegation next week, including the head of the Treasury’s office responsible for overseeing foreign assets, Andrea Gacki, to the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates is a major ally of the United States, but also Iran’s second-largest trading partner and a conduit for Iran’s trade and financial transactions with other countries.

U.S. officials will meet with petrochemicals and other private companies and banks in the United Arab Emirates trading billions of dollars with Iran. They will warn that the United States has visibility into transactions that do not comply with sanctions, one of the senior officials said. These banks and businesses face extreme risks if this continues.

The visit could be followed by sanctions against the Emirates and other companies, officials said.

The US move comes as the prospects for restoring the 2015 nuclear deal look increasingly grim. Negotiations to revive the deal continue Thursday in Vienna between Iran, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, although the US delegation will only visit Vienna this weekend. . Iran refuses to negotiate directly with the United States

After a five-month hiatus imposed by Iran’s new hard-line government, talks resumed last week but stalled, with US and EU officials accusing Iran of going back on compromises agreed with the Iranian government previous in the spring.

U.S. officials say if there is no progress in the nuclear talks, the delegation to the United Arab Emirates could be the first of several visits to other countries to step up economic pressure on Iran by reducing its ability to evade US sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

This could include efforts to strengthen corporate sanctions compliance in Malaysia, Turkey and China, Iran’s main trading partner.

The United States is also working closely with financial firms in Japan and South Korea to track Iranian illicit trade, officials said.

President Biden has made restoring the nuclear deal one of the main foreign policy goals, with US officials making it clear that they will dismantle many of the US sanctions reimposed on Iran when President Trump withdrew the states United of the agreement in May 2018.

However, in recent weeks, US and EU officials have repeatedly warned that Iran’s expansion of nuclear work endangers the possibility of reinstating the 2015 agreement, which lifted most international sanctions against Tehran in exchange for strict but temporary restrictions on Iranian nuclear work.

In recent months, Iran has started producing highly enriched uranium, has restricted the access of United Nations atomic agency inspectors to Iranian nuclear sites, and has started producing uranium metal, a material that can be used in the core of a nuclear weapon. He also advanced his work on centrifuges, allowing him to produce nuclear fuel much faster.

This work could make it impossible to restore the centerpiece of the 2015 deal: preventing Iran from producing enough nuclear fuel for a bomb in at least 12 months.

As efforts to restore the nuclear deal are on the verge of failing, US officials have said that while they will keep an open diplomatic track, they will seek to increase economic and political pressure on Iran.

U.S. officials coordinated the delegation’s visit next week with the government of the United Arab Emirates, with which Washington has consulted closely on Iranian policy. The UAE is also in talks with Tehran over regional tensions, and the UAE’s senior security official was in Iran earlier this week for talks. US officials say they support this awareness.

While Iran says it is not trying to build nuclear weapons, a look at its key facilities suggests it could develop the technology to make them. The WSJ shatters Tehran’s capabilities as it takes new steps in uranium enrichment and limits access to inspectors. Photographic illustration: George Downs

The decision to start stepping up coercive pressure in the United Arab Emirates in part reflects the role Emirati companies play in Iranian trade and is in part aimed at avoiding a clash with China, Iran’s largest trading partner and oil importer. .

Western officials want to work with Beijing in the talks to push Iran to compromise and, for now, are using diplomatic efforts to persuade China to stem Iranian oil imports.

Iranian customs officials said that in the calendar year that ended in March, the UAE was the second-largest non-oil exporter to Iran, with $ 9.6 billion, and the third-largest importer. non-oil tanker of Iranian products, purchasing goods valued at $ 4.6. billion.

U.S. officials say Emirati companies have played a major role as an intermediary for financial transactions, oil sales and other trade Iran conducts with other countries, including China. The United Arab Emirates is a major transshipment hub in the region.

Emirati businesses represent a very large part of Iran’s continued trade flows, one of the top U.S. officials said.

According to Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder of the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation, an Iran-focused economic think tank, the UAE’s average monthly oil exports were 31% higher in the first nine months of 2021 than they are were in the six months before the Trump administration ended oil import quotas for China and other countries in May 2019. Much of that comes from Iran, he said. he writes.

UAE leaders see an economic boon if the Biden administration is successful in its effort to revert to the nuclear deal, Batmanghelidj wrote in October. But they didn’t wait for the lifting of sanctions to start earning billions from Iran.

