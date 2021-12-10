Starbucks workers form first union in US in big win for laborExBulletin





Starbucks employees at three stores around Buffalo, NY, voted on whether or not to join a union. Charles Krupa / AP .

Starbucks workers voted to form their first American union.

Workers at a store in Buffalo, NY, voted to unionize, at a watershed moment for Starbucks, which operates 8,953 stores in the United States.

Three Buffalo-area stores held separate union elections. One store’s baristas and shift supervisors voted 19-8 unionization, while workers at the second store voted down 12-8 unionization.

The third store has not returned a verdict and faces a legal battle. There, 15 votes were cast for unionization and 9 against, while 7 votes were contested. Most of the challenges came from the union, which argued that some workers who voted were not regular employees at the site.

The election marks one of the most publicized union victories for American restaurant workers, who are among the least unionized in the country.

Starbucks workers who voted to organize will join Workers United, affiliated with the massive Service Employees International Union.

3 other Buffalo stores and 1 in Arizona are also trying to unionize

Starbucks has promoted its reputation as a progressive employer with generous benefits, arguing that a union is not necessary.

In fact, Starbucks has pushed back attempts to organize in New York and Philadelphia. Decades earlier, in the 1980s, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union for a time represented part of the Starbucks workforce. This union still represents workers in some places run by grocery stores and not directly by Starbucks.

Then, last year, workers at a company-run Starbucks store in Canada organized themselves. And now, three more locations in the Buffalo area and one in Arizona are looking for a match.

“I think a unionized Starbucks restaurant will show workers … it’s not easy, but they can do it,” said Rebecca Givan, professor of social studies at Rutgers University. “We will probably see many, many more organizing campaigns.”

In a letter to staff Thursday and shared with NPR, Starbucks North America president Rossann Williams said so far that the union’s results were “no immediate change.”

“The results of the vote will not change our common goal or the way we present ourselves to each other,” she wrote. “We want to protect the flexibility, portability and benefits of partners across all stores in a market or neighborhood, because we know this is important to partners. “

Buffalo workers gain nationwide attention

Buffalo’s vote garnered the attention and support across the country from key union figures such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Starbucks HQ has also answered the call by sending a wave of corporate executives to Buffalo, including the Williams and also legendary former CEO Howard Schultz.

Pro-union workers at Starbucks have pleaded for better staffing, training and pay, including regular pay increases for workers who stay with the company for years only to find their pay isn’t much more than that of new recruits.

Hours before federal officials hold union vote for Buffalo stores, Starbucks announced it would increase its starting pay to $ 15 an hour and raise wages for staff employed over two and five years. , as well as change their training and schedules.

Buffalo workers then accused Starbucks of breaking the law by interfering with their union organization. They filed a federal labor complaint, saying the channel “was engaging in a campaign of threats, intimidation, surveillance” and other illegal activity in response to their efforts to organize.

Starbucks has denied the allegations and said it complies with all laws and guidelines when it comes to organizing work.

Starbucks had also argued that the 20 Buffalo-area stores should vote in union elections, rather than three individual stores, noting that workers can take shifts at different stores. Federal labor officials repeatedly disagreed, believing each store to be fairly self-sufficient and refusing to delay elections or the vote count on the issue.

Editor’s Note: Starbucks is one of NPR’s latest backers.

Tom Dinki of WBFO and Jim O’Grady of NPR contributed to this report.

