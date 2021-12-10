UK Proposes US-Style Exemption for EU Citizens Crossing Irish Borders | Brexit





EU citizens and other non-Irish or non-UK nationals crossing the border from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland will need to be pre-approved under new rules proposed by the UK government.

They will demand an American-style waiver known as an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to cross borders as part of a new post-Brexit immigration, citizenship and border law.

The plan is expected to be implemented in 2025, but has already been criticized as unfeasible on the Irish border, where thousands of people commute in both directions to school, work and shop.

Alliance MP Stefan Parry said it would introduce new bureaucracy and legal uncertainty for ordinary people doing their day-to-day work, while activist Emma DeSouza said the move would be absolutely wild and would mean strengthening borders.

Immigration Secretary Kevin Foster told the House Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that the ETA will be a simple authorization obtained online, and will be like the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) in the United States for many years to come.

When asked if Britain would check the documents at the border, he said, “Absolutely not.

He said we do not operate routine immigration controls through common travel areas, citing the unique rules and laws that allow British and Irish nationals to live, work, study or retire in each other’s countries without immigration controls.

We expect this to be a fairly straightforward process. When the US ESTA first started, you can fill it out at the airport and fly 1-2 hours later.

I don’t want to get that kind of warranty yet, but I’m definitely looking for a way to make the simplified process fast and simple, Foster added.

Post-Brexit border issues pose special challenges in Ireland, where EU citizens still enjoy freedom of movement.

The 5.2 million EU citizens and their families granted pre-settlement or settlement status in the UK vacationing on the island of Ireland are not affected.

Foster said any non-Irish or non-British person who does not have the right to stay in the UK without a visa will get used to the idea that they have to apply for something in terms of: [travel into] UK.

He said he is very aware of the special circumstances that apply around the Irish border and that enforcement will be appropriate.

This is not the first time that Northern Ireland has been questioned as a backdoor for British immigration.

Prior to Brexit, police on both sides of the border coordinated controls on the abuse of non-EU migrants in joint travel areas through a joint initiative known as Operation Gull.

Data was not released, but records shared with Irish politicians show that nearly 800 individuals trying to enter the UK via Northern Ireland in 2017 were suspended for a year.

Foster said EU nationals residing in Ireland after Brexit would not need to present their passports if they entered the UK via Northern Ireland as airlines would not be liable for these domestic routes.

But that doesn’t mean that post-Brexit rules on labor or residence rights can be bypassed, he said, as a home office compliance environment begins, where employers and landlords must verify their rights.

