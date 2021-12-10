WhatsApp launches pilot cryptocurrency payment in the United States





WhatsApp has launched a new pilot that allows a limited number of people in the United States to send and receive money from a chat using cryptocurrency. The functionality is powered by Novi, the Metas digital wallet launched as a pilot six weeks ago, with payments made in Pax Dollars (USDP), a stable coin pegged to the US dollar issued by Paxos. The news was announced by the new director of Novis, Stéphane Kasriel, and Will Cathcart on WhatsApp.

According to the Novis website, sending a payment works like sending any other attachment in WhatsApp. You access the feature through the paperclip icon on Android or the + icon on iOS, then select Payment from the menu that appears. The Novis site notes that there are no fees for sending or receiving money, no limit on how often payments are sent and no fees for keeping a balance in your Novi account or for withdrawing it from your account. banking. Payments are transferred instantly.

There’s a new way to try @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7

Stéphane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

The Novi driver was originally available in the United States and Guatemala, but WABetaInfo notes that users in Guatemala will not be able to access the new WhatsApp payment functionality. Instead, they’ll have to keep using the standalone Novi app. Payments do not affect WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which is in place by default for all personal conversations. The WhatsApp Novi driver is available in English and Spanish.

The new pilot has its roots in Facebook’s (now Metas) high-profile cryptocurrency plans, which were officially announced in 2019. At the time, Facebook (as part of the Libra Association) planned to develop and launch a cryptocurrency called Libra, which would be pegged to a basket of low volatility assets rather than a specific currency. This would fit into a digital wallet developed by Facebook called Calibra. The whole system has been designed to provide a way to send money around the world with lower fees than traditional methods.

These plans have evolved considerably since then. Libra became Diem, the Libra association lost several of its most prominent members and became the Diem association, and Calibra became Novi. Perhaps most notably, Novi ended up going without the Diem cryptocurrency. Instead, Pax Dollars are the work of a separate company called Paxos, and Meta relies on the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange as a custodial partner.

Metas, then director of Novi, David Marcus, said the company was still committed to Diem when he announced the launch of the Novi pilot in October. We intend to launch Novi with Diem once it receives regulatory approval, Marcus tweeted. David Marcus later said he was leaving the company at the end of the year. He called Novi’s pilot in WhatsApp the best best team farewell gift ever!

While WhatsApp’s payment plans in the US revolve around Novi and cryptocurrency, elsewhere in the world it already offers payments using traditional fiat currencies. The feature was widely rolled out in India last year and was launched in Brazil as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/9/22825766/whatsapp-novi-digital-payments-us-pilot-paxos-stablecoin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos