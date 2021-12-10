COVID-19: 249 New Omicron Cases in UK, Fifth Week in Total Infections Over 50,000 | UK News





The UK’s Health Security Agency says new cases of Omicron have nearly doubled in the UK after 249 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 817.

The latest daily figures come after an additional 131 cases of Omicron variants were confirmed on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson said the multiplier of the strain could be between two and three days, which underscores just how contagious the new strain is.

It comes after more than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the UK, the fifth in a week.

A total of 50,587 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 53,945 last Thursday.

Government data reported that an additional 148 people died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.

Another 813 COVID patients have been admitted to hospitals, with 7,347 people currently receiving treatment, 890 of them in ventilated beds.

In addition, in the last 24 hours, 21,700 additional people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 29,437 people received their second dose, and 414,645 people received their third or booster dose.

Johnson says we’re learning more about Omicron ‘every day’.

Prime Minister Johnson announced at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that the UK had introduced Plan B restrictions, warning that the strain of the coronavirus is “growing much faster” than Delta.

The prime minister also said that the “severity, exact rate of propagation or, in fact, the full effect of the vaccine on it” of Omicron is not yet known.

“We are learning more every day… But since the last time I told you, it has become increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and is spreading rapidly around the world.”

Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News yesterday that the UK could achieve around 1 million infections in the community by the end of December based on a doubling factor of 2.5 to 3 days.

Expressing the need for Plan B restrictions, he went on to say: “We’ve always made it clear that data has to change and go in the wrong direction and the NHS can be under unsustainable pressure. Remember what this means. You won’t be able to get emergency care not just for COVID, but for auto accidents or anything like that. We’re going to act and implement Plan B.”

What is Plan B and why is it being introduced now?

A document published by a subgroup of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) suggests that the UK could face a larger wave of infections than it was in January 2021 due to the potential of omicron mutations that could evade immunity.

It is unclear whether Omicron will escape immunity.

Documents suggest that an increase in these cases will have a significant impact on hospitalization rates, despite the vaccine, and could reach 1,000 per day with this variant alone.

However, according to the documents, most of the data on the new strain to date has come from South Africa, “South Africa is not British epidemiologically as well as socially.”

Additionally, “It is not yet clear whether and how Omicrons escape from natural and/or vaccine-induced immunity, and which of these are the main drivers of the apparent fitness advantage.”

Brits are legally obligated to wear face masks in “most indoor public places” from 10 December, and from 15 December under government plan B, proof of full vaccination or negative testing at certain venues or events Passing through COVID-19 is compulsory. limited set.

People who can be advised to work from home starting Monday, December 13th.

