Biden acknowledges democratic vulnerabilities in US as summit opens

US President Joe Biden recognized the vulnerabilities of his own country as he hosted a Virtual Democracy Summit that brings together world leaders, civil society and the private sector to “set an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and s’ tackle the greatest threats democracies face today through collective action. “

“Faced with lingering and alarming challenges to democracy, universal human rights and around the world, democracy needs champions,” Biden said Thursday in his opening remarks at the start of the event. two days. And I wanted to host this summit because here in the United States, we know like everyone else that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions require constant effort. “

For the first time, the United States was called a “backward democracy” in a 2021 report released in November by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, mainly due to a challenge to election results of 2020, which culminated in the storming of the United States. Capitol building on January 6 by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Biden did not mention the former president or the attempted insurgency, but said American democracy is an ongoing struggle “to live up to our highest ideals and to heal our divisions and re-engage with it. founding idea of ​​our nation captured in our declaration of independence. “

The Biden team approaches the summit with “a lot of humility,” recognizing that the United States has its own issues that it needs to work on, said Steven Feldstein, senior researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “I think that’s a really important tone they’re setting.”

Democratic Renewal Initiative

Biden announced the establishment of the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, a series of foreign aid initiatives of up to $ 424.4 million in the coming year, subject to congressional approval.

The initiatives include funds to support independent media; support anti-corruption efforts; empower reformers, unions and marginalized groups; advancing technology that supports democracy; and defend free and fair elections.

Leaders are encouraged to announce commitments consistent with the summit’s pillars of strengthening democracy, defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting human rights, but the commitments will not be legally binding. binding. The summit should not end with a communiqué or any joint statement.

“We see the summit as a real kick-off for the work to come, so we didn’t want to get ahead,” a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing.

Yet human rights observers applaud the holding of the summit.

“Labor rights is an area where the administration has started to translate its strong national stance in favor of workers’ organization into increased support for labor rights around the world,” said Marti Flacks, director and researcher Principal of the Human Rights Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The summit is part of Biden’s campaign pledge to strengthen democracy around the world at a time when autocratic governments are on the rise, a point the president underscored in his speech.

“They seek to advance their own power, to export and expand their influence around the world, and to justify repressive policies and practices as a more effective way to address today’s challenges,” Biden said.

Notably, 2020 marks the 15th consecutive year of global freedom and retreat, according to a recent report by policy research group Freedom House.

“As a deadly pandemic, economic and physical insecurity and violent conflict ravaged the world in 2020, defenders of democracies have suffered further heavy losses in their struggle against authoritarian enemies, shifting the international balance in favor of tyranny, ”the report says.

Christopher Walker, vice president of studies and analysis at the National Endowment for Democracy, said it was time to support global democratic renewal. “It is more important than ever under more difficult conditions to fortify and defend democracy when it is under such duress.”

Not all the guests came

More than 100 countries are participating in the summit, including liberal democracies, weaker democracies and even several states with authoritarian characteristics.

Summit for Democracy

On Wednesday, the day before the summit, a senior Pakistani official, who refused to speak officially, confirmed to VOA that Islamabad would not participate. The official said Pakistan “strongly” supports a “one-China policy” and that Taiwan’s participation in the democracy summit was not in line with Islamabad’s long-standing position.

Islamabad’s decision to step down is not surprising and is driven by its own political calculations, said Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center. Against the backdrop of an economic crisis and other domestic woes, the decision to snub the event would be played well in a country of high anti-American sentiments.

“There is unhappiness in Islamabad that Biden was unwilling to have a phone call with Prime Minister (Imran) Khan,” Kugelman said. “By withdrawing from this democracy summit, the Pakistani government can gain political advantages and conclude that it has nothing to lose by not participating.

Although the summit does not specifically mention China or Russia, it is widely seen as the Biden administration’s effort to mobilize support against what it sees as a growing authoritarian influence from the two leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. .

Beijing responded with its own hastily organized summit called “International Forum on Democracy: Shared Human Values” in early December, with topics such as “the pluralistic origins of democracy” and “China’s take on the democracy “.

This week, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing human rights “atrocities” in China. Australia, Canada and the UK have joined the boycott, which Beijing calls a “smear campaign” and “political stance”.

Ayaz Gul and Lin Yang from VOA contributed to this story.

