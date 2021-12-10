Macron accuses Britain of failing to keep Brexit and fisheries promises | France





President Emmanuel Macron said France-UK relations are straining because the current British government has not kept its promises.

Macron has accused London of failing to live up to its promises of Brexit and fishing licenses, but France is willing to rejoin it in good faith and Britain’s re-entry over the humanitarian issue of dangerous strait crossings after at least 27 migrants have drowned. urged participation. Trying to reach the British coast.

President Macron said at a press conference that the problem with the British government is that it doesn’t do what it asks. But he added that progress had been made in the past few weeks and that France wanted full cooperation with London.

I love England and I love its people. He said I have an overwhelming desire to have a government that wants to work with us in good faith.

At a press conference in Lisse to announce Frances’ plan to chair the European Union (EU) Council, Macron was asked about Britain’s relationship with France. As more people try to cross over to seek asylum in England, there is tension over how to prevent further tragedies in the Straits.

He also argued that Britain had an economic model that relied on illegal labor, which was acting as a traction factor across the straits.

“There is still an opaque system that has existed since the 1980s, where the UK economic model was based on illegal labor by foreigners,” he said. Unless this situation is dealt with in good faith by the British, it will always happen at the border where France has good intentions to manage this point of transit.

We must work diligently on migration issues.

Resolving the bilateral migration issue that has become a humanitarian issue requires the UK’s re-engagement.

Macron said men and women lived in harsh conditions on the coast of Calais because they wanted to reach British lands. He said France provided accommodation and tens of thousands of meals throughout the year, but people wanted to go to England. He deplored the fact that there was no legal process for the treatment of asylum rights by British people at the Strait border.

Macron said he hopes the UK’s issue of granting fishing licenses to French fishermen after Brexit will be resolved before the French deadline on Friday. In the last two weeks, progress has been made, there has been progress, and there has been serious re-engagement. I hope that a new path will open on top of that. Macron said he really hopes that will happen.

As a defense, Macron said Britain had pushed ahead with the Aukus security pact between Britain, Australia and the United States, which forced Australia to cancel its submarine purchase agreement with France.

The cancellation of the submarine deal caused a stir in France, with allies accusing them of stabbing the submarine in the back. For the first time, Macron publicly accused Britain of being an avid supporter of rival deals. It appears that the British were avid promoters of a contract that deliberately fought against Frances interests in the Indo-Pacific to build an exclusive alternative vision. he said

He said all of this was not an outright sign of friendship, but he said he wanted to work with the British government in good faith.

Britain says the Aukus Accord was not intended to weaken defense relations with France.

Before Francis assumed the presidency of the EU Council, Macron called for a new mechanism to protect EU borders and provide emergency assistance in border crises after thousands of refugees have gathered at the Belarus-Poland border in recent months. He said at a press conference that Europe must guarantee border protection, adding that France would push for reforms in the Schengen region, which would allow passport-free travel to 26 European countries.

Macron, who is due to meet with the new German Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, said the European Union should reconsider its strict fiscal deficit rules as the government is spending huge to revive the economy.

