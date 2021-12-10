The United States is at a Kasserine Pass time for Covid executives





In the military, as in business and civilian life, a change in leadership may be necessary to achieve victory or to resolve a problem. This is where the United States is today with Covid-19.

Two years after the start of the pandemic, the country’s efforts have stalled. We endured the catastrophic winter wave of 2020-2021, the Delta Wave this summer, and are now rocked by the quite predictable global rise of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. It’s too early to predict the impact of Omicrons, but the inability to detect it and the surprise US health officials have expressed about its appearance are intolerable. This is all the result of an unrealistic and simplistic response to Covid-19 and a failure to address the fundamental tendency for viruses to mutate and become immune to a single vaccine or therapy.

The current situation with Covid-19 reminds me of a brutal lesson the US military learned in 1943 at the hands of Nazi General Erwin Rommel, his Afrika Corps, and two Panzer tank divisions. Although the American and British forces had the advantage in numbers, the inexperienced and misdirected troops suffered many casualties and were driven back from their strategic position at Kasserine Pass.

Stung by this defeat, the first major battle against the Nazi war machine in North Africa, the United States reorganized the commands, replaced obsolete tanks, improved air support and, most importantly, dismissed the generals responsible for the defeat and brings in competent and aggressive generals. like George Patton and Omar Bradley.

The repeated defeats of SARS-CoV-2, or at least the inability to fight it properly, suggest that the United States should adopt a similar leadership change strategy today.

Not much seems to have changed in the way executives and public health officials have approached the virus since it emerged here in March 2020. Even in the last White House task force briefing, the overriding theme was necessity. to achieve a full US administration of vaccines and boosters. While vaccines have played a vital role in protecting individuals against serious disease and infection, a more strategic response to this disease, with increased attention to the important role of wearing face coverings as a preventative measure against Covid-19 , was missing.

Trying to beat Covid-19 with vaccines alone is based on an incomplete understanding of the virus, linked to the belief that science gaps can be overcome by focusing on continuous messaging and ignoring issues or data that suggests the possibility of new and emerging changes in threat.

Vaccination results in the United States have shown that a one-and-done vaccine strategy, or even a 10-and-done strategy, is doomed to fail. This strategy is based on the belief that vaccines alone will protect American citizens, even as the virus rages in many other parts of the world. Case in point: The United States provided just 300 million doses of vaccine to other countries in a self-proclaimed example of leadership and generosity. To put the contribution into perspective, only 6.3% of people living in low-income countries received even a single dose of the vaccine. Without more substantial efforts to expand global vaccine availability, the United States is threatened by the development of variants that can and will spread from here to here.

Previous diagnostic failures seem to have taught us nothing. Omicron was identified 36 hours after a clinician sent a sample to a lab in South Africa when it was already in the United States. political leaders did not have the will to support it.

Failure to directly address the realities of Covid-19 has led, as of this writing, to nearly 800,000 deaths in the United States, many of which are preventable, millions of sick people, widespread societal changes, physical sequelae and mental health issues. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy reported this week that symptoms of depression and anxiety have doubled during the pandemic, with 25% of young people showing symptoms of depression and 20% showing symptoms of anxiety. Loneliness and depression have increased among adults, and deaths from hopelessness are on the rise.

In every effort, confidence in leadership is essential to success, and there is every indication that confidence in the leadership of the Covid country is failing. The United States is late for a radical change in leadership and strategy. President Biden is to appoint a Supreme Covid Commander who will head all government agencies and play a leadership role with other nations. The choice for this position should be someone who is politically independent, an expert in viral diseases and able to coordinate government agencies and businesses engaged in the fight against the coronavirus, just as government / business consortia have successfully done. during WWII.

Many people are needed to support this commander in managing the critical aspects of his job. Recruit them and give team members the authority and funding to develop global, national and regional strategic and tactical plans. Have them implement, administer, and adjust these plans to deal with new eventualities and implement lessons learned. Monitor their results and, if they fail, replace them.

In my 22 years in the United States Marine Corps, doctrine has said that problem solving is essential to the accomplishment of every mission. Solutions have been implemented through the control of equipment and data, strong leadership of the troops and an offensive whenever possible. Today, as a full-time health care analyst, I see no difference in the conditions for the success of the war on Covid-19, except for one simple endorsement: health initiatives public action against Covid must be comprehensive, coordinated and fully explained.

Steve Brozak, a retired Marine Corps Lt. Col., is the Managing Partner and Chairman of WBB Securities, a life sciences-focused investment firm.

