More stringent measures than Plan B may be needed to curb UK Omicron growth | covid





Work from home, but keep going to the Christmas party. Boris Johnson’s advice sparked questions about the logic of Plan B and left a confused feeling about the scale of the threat posed by the Omicron variant. So does the plan come under scrutiny?

Scientists say that making telecommuting your first line of defense before social gatherings isn’t necessarily a rash choice. In a hierarchy of deployable measures, working from home is an effective way to reduce people’s daily contact and is relatively painless economically. However, many fear that the threat posed by Omicron requires more than a first line of defense and that Plan B isn’t enough.

Dr Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer at Queen Mary University in London, says telecommuting makes a lot of sense as it can significantly reduce contact at the population level. Another measure with the greatest impact, however, is to reduce the size of gatherings. It doesn’t make sense to tell me to introduce a work-from-home policy and run the party. Honestly, it’s funny.

The problem is that hospitals are on a steep trajectory that could easily be overwhelmed by January, depending on how patient numbers lead to severe illness. Gurdasani said what we’re doing now won’t be enough.

This view is hinted at in official advice to the government this week by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on modeling, which outlines several scenarios the UK may face. It is expected that very stringent measures will be required to control the increase in infections in the three worst-case scenarios that are considered almost inevitable for the UK.

There is also the question of whether the general hierarchy of actions is still maintained during the Christmas season and during times of rapid spread of new highly contagious mutations. Christmas parties and large indoor gatherings are already linked to the Omicron Super Preacher event.

In particular, work parties bring together young people and those who are more vulnerable to severe disease, of which Omicron appears to be spreading the fastest. Also, in contrast to controlled workplace environments, parties are often held in crowded indoor environments without wearing a mask, speaking and singing aloud.

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia says the problem with Christmas parties, unlike clubbing, is that senior managers like me, who aren’t usually in high-contagion environments, get wrinkled.

The advice I gave my college was to stop the faculty-level Christmas parties. I’m not worried about going out with a few direct colleagues. It’s dangerous for the entire faculty to gather in the building’s atrium and mix for hours.

There are also issues of tone and how public health messages are interpreted, as well as the rules and guidelines. Some say that encouraging parties feel opposed to the anticipated spike in cases, potentially undermining public compliance with other advice.

Professor Susan Michie, director of the Center for Behavior Change at University College London, said telling people to work from home and to go to a Christmas party is contradictory and inconsistent. It’s a high-risk situation, and it undermines the message to work from home as much as possible and be careful. That’s a problem for two reasons.

Michie added that you can learn from the past. This is the third time that measures have been delayed due to the apparent exponential increase in the number of infected.

