US Extends Pfizer COVID Vaccine Recalls, Opens Additional Dose Until Age 16





U.S. health officials said Thursday that 16 and 17-year-olds should receive a booster dose of the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine once they are six months after their last injection.

The United States and many other countries were already urging adults to be given booster shots to boost their immunity which can decline months after vaccination, calls that have escalated with the discovery of the disturbing new variant of omicron. .

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration urgently authorized 16 and 17-year-olds to receive a third dose of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. And hours later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the final hurdle, saying these teens should receive their booster as soon as it is time.

The boosters are important given that protection against infection wanes over time and faced a variant that might require more immunity to be protected, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told The Associated Press. .

About 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, including about 4.7 million 16 and 17 year olds, many of whom received their first vaccines in the spring and would be eligible for a booster.

Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventative measures such as masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods of combating the disease. COVID-19, Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, said in a statement.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the United States for anyone under the age of 18, whether for the initial vaccination or for use as a booster. It is not yet known if or when adolescents under the age of 16 might need a third dose of Pfizer. But Walensky said the CDC and FDA will closely monitor data on 12 to 15 year olds because if they ultimately need boosters, we’ll want to act quickly again.

Vaccinations for children as young as 5 years old began last month, using special low-dose Pfizer injections. This week, about 5 million children aged 5 to 11 had received a first dose.

The extra-contagious delta variant is the cause of nearly all COVID-19 infections in the United States and much of the world. It is not yet clear how the vaccines will resist the new and markedly different omicron mutant. But there is strong evidence that boosters offer increased protection against infections caused by delta, currently the biggest threat.

The booster vaccination increases the level of immunity and significantly improves protection against COVID-19 in all age groups studied so far, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

To complicate the decision to extend the boosters to 16 and 17 year olds, the Pfizer vaccine – and a similar vaccine made by Moderna – have been linked to a rare side effect. Called myocarditis, it is a type of inflammation of the heart seen mainly in younger men and adolescents.

The FDA has said that the increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States means that the benefits of boosters far outweigh the potential risk of the rare side effect, especially since the coronavirus itself may cause more serious heart inflammation.

Health officials in Israel, who are already giving teen boosters, said the side effect continues to be rare with the third dose.

A US study this week offered additional reassurance. Researchers at children’s hospitals across the country have checked medical records and found that the rare side effect is usually mild and people recover quickly. The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/12/us-expands-pfizer-covid-vaccine-boosters-opens-extra-dose-to-age-16.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos