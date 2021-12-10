Welsh government responds to reports that Mark Drakeford is calling for a complete shutdown of the UK government





The Welsh government has said it will not make significant changes to the closure rules, despite reports that Mark Drakeford is pushing for a “full Christmas closure”.

During a phone call between Michael Gove and the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Guido Fawkes website claimed that the first minister had personally demanded a complete closure between Christmas and New Year. .

The Welsh government did not comment on the leak, but said it had no plans to make any major changes to the regulations.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “While there are growing concerns about variants of Omicron, we do not expect significant changes to existing regulations at this time.”

Read more: All the latest coronavirus news here

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the UK would move to Plan B in response to the spread of Omicron across the UK. Prime Minister Johnson’s Plan B brings the UK closer to the rest of the UK by making NHS Covid passes mandatory in many public places and asking people to work from home whenever possible.

Labour’s Shadow Prime Minister Angela Rayner criticized Johnson for “not going far enough”.

A meeting was also held on Wednesday between Michael Gove and the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to discuss the Omicron coronavirus strain. It was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been pushed back.

Guido Fawkes reported that “government sources” accused the first minister of “cancelling everything and locking everyone down”.

Welsh ministers met again on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Wales and scrutinized the latest data and information, infections and pressures on the NHS ahead of the Welsh government’s announcement of its closure review scheduled for Friday 10 December.

The measures announced by the Prime Minister are already being implemented here in Wales. That means telecommuting guidelines are returning, Covid health certificates made mandatory in large venues, and mask rules being extended to combat fast-spreading tensions in the UK. Read more of Boris Johnson’s announcement here.

We expect the Welsh government to see what changes we can expect over the next three weeks on Thursday evening, and expect the First Minister to provide more details at a press conference on Friday. Read what to expect here.

The next review after this will be New Year’s Eve.

Sign up for our free Covid newsletter by clicking here to get the latest coronavirus news straight to your email inbox.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/politics/guido-fawkes-mark-drakeford-lockdown-22414698 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos