Biden’s new US attorney, Rollins, threatens reporters in a tirade, video broadcasts have resurfaced: “You know what I’m gonna do?”

A video of new Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins berating reporters for attempting to interview her outside of work resurfaced on Wednesday after she was confirmed to be President Biden’s U.S. lawyer for the Massachusetts.

In the January 2021 video, Rollins accused reporters of risking the lives of her children after a reporter asked for an interview near her home, a video shows. The film crew, who work for Boston 25 News, a Fox subsidiary, asked Rollins if they would be willing to answer questions. Rollins, who became visibly upset, demanded how reporters knew where she lived, to which they informed her that it was a matter of common knowledge.

“So as a black woman right now in this country are you going to put my fucking house on the screen?” Rollins asked the reporter. At no point in the video is Rollins’ house shown.

“No, no, no, ma’am, we just approached you to ask you a question,” the reporter replied, according to the video.

“Get away from my family. Talk to me at my job. If I’m hurt or hurt because of it, you get checked in for it, or my kids are fucked up killed,” Rollins told reporters in the parking lot near. At her place. “Who do you think you are?” It is private property. Get out of here ! “

Vice President Kamala Harris voted twice on Wednesday to help the Senate confirm Rollins’ new U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

Vice President Kamala Harris in August 2021 (Evelyn Hockstein / Pool Photo via AP, File)

Rollins threatened to call the police from the Boston 25 News team, saying, “And you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to call the police and make an allegation. And we’ll see how that works with you.”

Rollins then commented on the journalist’s race before threatening to search for her identity.

“So a white woman’s rant brings you here and scares my children?” Rollins asked. “Get out of our private property, and I swear to God I’m very serious. I’ll find your name. “

When the White House announced that Biden was nominating Rollins for the post of U.S. lawyer in Massachusetts in July, several members of Congress praised the appointment on Twitter, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And “Squad” representative Ayanna. Pressley, D-Mass.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley praised Rollins’ confirmation. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images, file)

“Suffolk County @DARollins is a national leader in transforming the criminal justice system and addressing the root causes of injustice,” Warren tweeted. “She is a great choice for US Attorney @SenMarkey and I was proud to recommend her to the Biden administration.”

Kudos to my serving sister, @DARollins, on her historic appointment, ”Pressley tweeted. “She fought to transform our legal system by prioritizing racial justice, decarceration and the reinvention of public safety in MA. @POTUS made an excellent choice. “

Hungarian-born American investor and philanthropist George Soros has funded liberal causes around the world for years. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images, File)

Rollins also received praise from far-left district prosecutors backed by liberal billionaire George Soros. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin called Rollins a “BIG choice!” And Arlington County Commonwealth attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti said Rollins was “a brilliant lawyer and a wonderful person.”

Rollins’ appointment became controversial after a variety of GOP lawmakers vowed not to confirm her for the job.

“Democrats have funded police services, stopped prosecutions for many crimes, ended cash bail and demanded early release even for violent criminals,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark said in July. , member of the Senate Judiciary Commission. “These actions have resulted in a historic increase in murders and contributed to the wave of crime. Rachael Rollins will not stand up for the victims of these crimes, and I will seek to stop his appointment.”

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Also criticized her, saying she was “gentle on the defense of crime” and Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called her ” so-called lawless prosecutor “.

Cottons’ statement was spurred on by a policy note released by Rollins shortly after taking office in January 2019, which identified more than a dozen charges that she said should either be fully dismissed for prosecution or recommended. for diversion, such as mental health or substance abuse treatment.

On her campaign website for the Suffolk County District Attorney, she included several crimes she would not prosecute, including trespassing, drug possession, disorderly driving, shoplifting and introduction break.

Jessica Chasmar and Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.

