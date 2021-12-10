The UK is preparing for a big wave of omicrons and death, says scientist Sage.





A scientist advising the UK government has warned that the coronavirus will continue to evolve to evade immunity and says the UK will see a fairly large wave of omicrons and deaths in the next few months.

When asked about the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor John Edmonds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), said during a briefing at the Royal Society of Medicine that the briefing clearly did not come from the forest. From mid-October.

He added: I think we will see a very big wave of omicrons over the next couple of months. There will be a large number of cases, which will result in many hospitalizations and, unfortunately, a large number of patients. Of death, I’m pretty sure.

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

What’s next? It’s pretty clear that viruses didn’t evolve. It will continue to evolve.

I’ve long thought it’d be good to know that viruses evolve into immune escapes rather than necessarily contagious.

He said he thought that the virus would continue to evolve to evade existing immunity because it would put selective pressure on the virus if it had a high level of immunity in the population.

He added: I think that’s what we just saw. Omicron avoids most, but not all, of our immune-resistance walls.

And I think that’s probably the way the virus keeps moving, bypassing our defenses primarily by evading the immune response.

Professor Edmunds said he would be very surprised if an updated vaccine wasn’t needed to combat the strain.

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

Adding to the discussion, Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said he thought that over time this could become a virus that everyone was exposed to as a child and could become infected again. I think it will still be an important cause of serious lower respiratory tract infections as it becomes part of and formed in the viral environment we face when we become parents through childhood and teens through adulthood. And it will be one of those viruses that goes into differential diagnosis when someone has a disease like the winter flu for example.

Earlier, Professor Edmunds said in a webinar he was in favor of restrictions to cope with the current wave.

Unfortunately, if we wait, it will be too late to act, he said, as this is doubling too quickly if we wait until we see a significant number of cases here in UK hospitals and hospitals.

He added: I think a necessary evil is very detrimental to some parts of the economy, where the hospitality sector, especially the retail sector, will be affected.

Unfortunately, we have to do it. The rate of spread of this virus is doubling every 2-3 days.

If you think about what that means in a week, that’s about three times a week. So the epidemic doubles, then doubles, then doubles again. So, if you were infected, let’s say you have 1,000 infections today and a few weeks later. , got 8,000.

And I got 64,000 in 2 weeks.

So I think it’s absolutely important that people get booster doses as soon as possible. That is our best defense, and I think it will help us very much.

Professor John Edmonds

So we need to take action now. There are very few cases here now, and although it looks like a hypersensitivity reaction, it is definitely not a hypersensitivity reaction.

Professor Edmunds said Omicron has taken a step back, but urged people to get a booster vaccine, adding that it has the potential to offer protection against particularly serious diseases.

He added: So I think it’s absolutely essential that people get a booster shot as soon as possible, and that it’s our best defense. I think it will be very helpful, but I think there is a possibility that you are still under a lot of pressure. short time.

He also said he was in favor of vaccinating young children, adding that in the UK the delta wave was actually driven by school-age children.

He said that primary school-age children now have the same infection rate as middle-school children, and that any child who gets infected will be exposed to adults.

He added: They all have to live with adults at home.

Therefore, everyone exposes adults to coronavirus, so transmission can occur, especially if adults are not vaccinated. However, even with a vaccine, it is not 100% preventable.

