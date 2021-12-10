3 UK Government Parties Investigated by Senior UK Officials





Three government parties held last year when London was under strict coronavirus restrictions are being investigated by the UK’s top officials.

After leaked video showed aide Boris Johnson joking around a Christmas party during lockdown, Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had a festive gathering in #10 on December 18, when Christmas parties were banned. He said he would investigate the allegations.

Paymaster President Michael Ellis said the House of Commons investigations on Thursday would also look into media reports about a November 27th Downing Street party and a December 10th Ministry of Education meeting.

Ellis has confirmed to lawmakers that if a potential crime is discovered, she will report it to the police.

Meanwhile, Labor has accused Johnson of lying about the renovation of his Downing Street apartment after UK election watchdog fined the Conservatives £17,800 for failing to properly report donations behind the construction.

And Health Minister Sajid Javid has rejected cases of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in an apparent attempt to minimize a major uprising by Conservative MPs over Johnson’s new coronavirus restrictions on Britain.

Case’s investigation will investigate a party leaving Downing Street on November 27 for Johnson’s aide, Cleo Watson. According to one official No. 10 in attendance, the prime minister gave a speech at the event. At that time, it was forbidden for people from other households to meet indoors or in private gardens.

The Conservatives also confirmed that those campaigning for London mayor Sean Bailey held a meeting at headquarters on 14 December. They said they received “official disciplinary action” against the four employees.

Johnson’s former spokesman, Allegra Stratton, resigned from his Downing Street position after leaked government videos showed jokes about last year’s Christmas party.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that it would not investigate the allegations of political parties due to ‘insufficient evidence’ and the policy of not conducting a retrospective investigation of police violations of COVID-19 regulations.

At least 30 Conservative MPs have expressed public dismay over Johnson’s so-called Plan B restrictions on the UK to combat the new omicron strain of coronavirus, including vaccine passports and telecommuting.

Because of the potential scale of the Conservative rebellion, conservative business managers at the Commons may have to rely on Labor’s backing for measures to secure parliamentary approval.

Prime Minister Johnson hinted on Wednesday that the government could consider mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations if a minority of the population refuses to be vaccinated.

But when asked if a mandatory vaccine could be introduced on Thursday, Javid told Sky News: I have no interest in compulsory immunizations except in high-risk settings for the NHS and social welfare that we will already legislate.

“I think it’s ethically wrong to talk about universal compulsory other than that. But it doesn’t work even on a very practical level. Vaccination should be a positive decision.”

Longtime Conservative MP Peter Bone told the BBC he would file a letter of no confidence in Johnson if the government chooses the mandatory jab.

Mark Harper, chairman of the Conservative’s COVID-19 recovery group, who is skeptical of the lockdown, said the new coronavirus restrictions combined with the Downing Street party’s claims have weakened Johnson’s position.

“People in 10 Downing Street don’t follow the rules, so why should people follow the Prime Minister’s orders?”

