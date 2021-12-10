US Senate passes and sends Biden bill clears way for debt ceiling increase





WASHINGTON, Dec.9 (Reuters) – The US Senate on Thursday passed and sent President Joe Biden the first of two bills needed to raise the federal government’s debt limit to $ 28.9 trillion and avoid default unprecedented.

The Senate voted 59-35 for the measure, with 10 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, supporting the bill, which allows an upcoming vote on raising the debt ceiling to pass the House to the House. simple majority. McConnell said earlier this week that he believes the procedure is in the best interest of the country because it avoids default.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the legislation Wednesday night by 222-212, with only one Republican backing it. Read more

Biden is expected to swiftly sign the unusual procedural measure that paves the way for passage of the second bill, which would in effect increase the government’s borrowing power, in the coming days.

“I want to be clear, this is about paying the debt accumulated by both parties. So I am glad that we were able to facilitate a process with the supporting members of both parties that avoids unnecessary and catastrophic default,” said the leading House Democrat, the majority. Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech after the vote on the measure that he had negotiated with McConnell.

“It was a two-party process, and I hope there can be more of it and I want to thank Chief McConnell for working with us in good faith to make it happen,” said Schumer.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged Congress to increase the limit before next Wednesday and Congress now appears to be on track to get there.

Final votes on the second debt limit enforcement bill are expected in the Senate and House by Tuesday.

Republicans have been maneuvering for months to try and force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling themselves, seeking to tie the move to the $ 1.75 trillion domestic spending bill proposed by Biden’s “Build Back Better”. “.

Democrats note that legislation is needed to fund substantial debt incurred during Donald Trump’s administration, when Republicans voluntarily increased Washington’s credit card bill by about $ 7.85 trillion, in part thanks to sweeping tax cuts and spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the protracted legislative battle, a disclosure of the actual dollar amount of the new Treasury borrowing limit is yet to come, which is expected to cover Washington’s spending until the 2022 midterm election that will determine control of Congress.

‘RIGHT THING TO DO’

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who is running for re-election in Alaska next year, told reporters she voted earlier with 13 other Republicans to advance the first bill because “it was the right one. things to do”.

She added that at a time when Russia is building up troops on its border with Ukraine, “we don’t need to send signals anywhere in the world that we are not going to fully support them. United States”.

Some Republicans, including Senator Shelley Moore Capito, have said they support the measure because it included provisions to avoid cuts that would otherwise have to take place next year in the Medicare health care program for the elderly.

But Republican Senator Mike Rounds said he voted no because “they (Democrats) spent money on a partisan basis without the contribution of Republicans. So they have an obligation to raise the cap. debt at this stage “.

The break in the legislative deadlock came just two months after Congress agreed to a short-term increase in the debt ceiling to avoid an unprecedented federal default on its obligations, which would have dire implications for the global economy.

In recent years, lawmakers have scrambled to raise the legal limit on the country’s growing debt, fearing a backlash from voters.

The emergence in 2010 of the conservative small government “Tea Party” movement increased resentment in Congress against such legislation, even as lawmakers voted for tax cuts and increases in spending that contribute to debt.

