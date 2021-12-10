



Sports events with more than 10,000 fans will now need a vaccine passport as the UK government announces a move to ‘Plan B’ to combat the novel COVID-19 strain.

The latest strain of COVID-19 has started spreading across the UK, leading to government intervention on Wednesday evening.

Amid the investigation into the arrogant lifting of lockdown rules around this time last year, the Conservatives have announced new measures to begin next week.

This includes the return of mandatory face coverings indoors, along with exemptions from the hospitality sector, and people will be asked to work from home when possible.

‘Plan B’ also states that a certificate of vaccination or a negative sidestream test is required if:

Indoor events with no seats of 500 or more Outdoor events with no seats of 4,000 people All events of 10,000 people or more

This includes most of the major football matches starting on December 15, the eve of Liverpool hosting Newcastle in the Premier League.

The upcoming clash with Aston Villa in Anfield isn’t covered by these new rules, but the club has already confirmed that ticket sales for the Newcastle match scheduled for today will be postponed.

As The Times’ Martyn Ziegler explained, “The new law could pose significant logistical challenges if a club is expected to perform coronavirus testing on all fans present.”

Liverpool already face problems with the introduction of digital NFC tickets this season, with queues outside Anfield after kickoffs have already taken place in the campaign’s early schedule.

“It’s still unclear whether all fans will be required to present evidence before entry is allowed, or if there will be an on-site inspection,” Ziegler adds, who can attach vaccine passports to digital tickets.

Burnley has already announced that he will do field checks at Turf Moor, but Liverpool have yet to advise on the protocol.

There is also speculation that by mid-October, there could be problems with the participation of players who have not yet been vaccinated, with 81% getting a single jab and 68% getting a double jab.

Vaccination rates for Manchester United and Brighton players “still lagged behind the rest”, Ziegler said.

Premier League officials will have further discussions with the government about these new rules in the future, and at this stage it is unclear how much this will affect match days.

