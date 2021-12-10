International institute will help us manage climate change





This year has been quite a year for climate science. Extreme weather events made headlines throughout the year, including exceptional heat waves, flooding and fires caused by droughts. Two renowned climatologists, Suki Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann, won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics. World leaders finally gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 meeting. There is no doubt that human-induced climate change is an imminent threat, and the pressure to act is mounting on government and industry.

And yet, all of our mitigation and adaptation plans contain one glaring omission: They are not based on the best possible scientific predictions. It’s not because we don’t understand the physics of climate change. Instead, the main obstacle is, embarrassingly enough, the lack of human and IT resources. Today’s climate models are developed and maintained by scientists from national institutions that do not have the budgets to develop these models to their full potential. They don’t have computers powerful enough to run the high-resolution models. As a result, current generation climate models suffer from significant gaps and uncertainties.

For example, a key issue for mitigation policy is how quickly emissions should be reduced. Relying on negative emissions later in the century will be totally ineffective if we have passed one or more climate tipping points, for example when some ocean circulations have irreversibly stopped. However, we currently cannot say how high the risk of crossing such tipping points is, as current climate models do not correctly represent possible tipping points.

The same goes for climate adaptation: current models are just not good enough. None of the extreme events of 2021 can be simulated in current climate models because the events were just too extreme for the models. How can a country prioritize spending without knowing what the most pressing threat is: increased floods and storms, or increased heat waves and drought? And yet, for most countries of the world, current climate models do not even agree on whether precipitation increases or decreases due to climate change, regardless of the magnitude of the change in precipitation.

To overcome these limitations, we are here advocating the creation of a federated international institute for climate prediction, a bit like CERN, the multinational collaborative particle physics laboratory. The institute would include several hubs in different countries, each with dedicated exaflopic supercomputing facilities (one billion billion calculations per second).

The centerpiece of the institute would be the creation of a small number of ultra-high resolution climate models. In this way, scientists around the world could work collaboratively to develop a multi-model ensemble prediction system with unprecedented spatial and temporal resolution. With more accurate forecasts, we would know better how to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change. (We would also be able to make much more efficient use of observational climate data.) Coming weeks.

A federated international institute for climate change would develop global climate models with a horizontal resolution of about one kilometer (similar to that currently used for weather forecasts for one or two days in advance), compared to the current capacity of ‘about 100 km. A federated institute comprising, say, six poles in the world can cost in total a little more than 1.5 to 2 billion dollars per year, distributed among the nations of the world. This is a small amount for the forecasts that are needed to guide the investment of sums that will easily run into the trillions in the coming decades.

One of us (TP) has been pushing the issue of improving our predictive power for over a decade now, but we’re still stuck with models that underperform simply because of computational limitations. Why is it?

Some scientists believe that the diversity of national models is both necessary and sufficient to adequately quantify climate risk and that by focusing on a small number of high-resolution models, one risks diluting this diversity.

However, current advanced climate models all have roughly the same resolution, a grid spaced about 100 km apart. Anything below this scale, be it ocean eddies, clouds, or the effects of individual mountains, are described by very simplified deterministic formulas known as “sub-grid parameterizations”.

But our climate theory – a nonlinear, multiscale turbulent system – tells us that the very concept of parametrization is itself a source of error. The diversity of current models therefore does not – cannot – represent an uncertainty, given the structural error associated with the assumption that subnet processes can be parameterized in the first place.

A model with a kilometer-scale resolution, as might be developed at an international institute, would not entirely eliminate this problem of structural error, but it would alleviate it considerably. Indeed, at the kilometer scale, key processes such as convective clouds can be represented more accurately by the laws of physics. In addition, neither the effects of the topography of the Earth, nor the mesoscale eddies that help shape oceanic circulations like the Gulf Stream, would need to be parameterized. For processes such as cloud microphysics and boundary layer turbulence (which have yet to be parameterized to a resolution of one kilometer), stochastic parameterizations, which have been shown to work well for operational weather forecasting, may be used.

The Destination Earth project, funded by the EU’s Green Deal, will soon undertake major work to develop a prototype kilometer-scale climate model. Other projects to develop kilometer-scale models are starting up all over the world. Now is the time to plan for a federated international institute for climate change prediction that could make the most of these developments. Just as CERN allows high-energy physicists to perform experiments that no country is able or willing to do, the International Climate Institute would allow us to do the kind of coordinated ensemble prediction that is currently impossible in due to human and IT constraints.

With the results of this set linked to economic, agronomic, sanitary, hydrological and other impact models, this institute could become the place of choice for scientists from other disciplines, government, industry, science communicators and the general public to seek out the best and most recent information. This would not render national climate models and institutions obsolete; CERN has not eradicated the national institutes for particle physics. On the contrary, it would merge the ideas of the national institutes and allow them to have maximum impact.

Climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution. It is time for climatologists around the world to join forces and come together in an international initiative for climate modeling.

