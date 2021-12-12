ISIS propaganda figure pleads guilty in US court for aiding terrorist group





A Canadian citizen of Saudi origin who joined the Islamic State almost a decade ago pleaded guilty on Friday after being one of the main propagandist terrorist groups.

Mohammed Khalifa, 38, pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death” during a hearing in US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Khalifa traveled to Syria in the spring of 2013 to become a terrorist group fighter before pledging allegiance to then ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in November 2013.

ISIS militants march through Raqqa, Syria.

Khalifa’s prominence increased in the group largely due to his English skills, and he became one of ISIS’s top translators. He served in the media department of terrorist groups until 2018, according to a report from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Khalifa narrated and translated around 15 videos, including two of the “most influential and violent ISIS propaganda videos.”

The videos showed iconic IS scenes that involved the execution of captured and unarmed Syrian soldiers by Khalifa and other IS fighters.

The videos surfaced at a time when ISIS launched a “hostage-taking and ransom-demand campaign” involving American, British and European journalists. Aid workers were also frequent targets of capture and execution.

A man from Tennessee is accused of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State terrorist group. (FBI / United States Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaii via AP, File)

“Between August 19, 2014 and February 6, 2015, ISIS killed eight American, British or Japanese citizens in Syria as part of the hostage program,” notes the Justice Ministry report.

In January 2019, Khalifa, armed with three grenades and an AK-47, attacked a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) post in Abu Badran, Syria.

The insurgent, who carried out the attack alone, threw a grenade at the roof of the post and rushed into the building after the explosion.

According to Justice Department records, he attempted to use his three grenades and exchanged gunfire with a soldier in the stairwell of the building.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 11: The US Department of Justice is seen on June 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Khalifa eventually surrendered after his gun got stuck.

He was held by the SDF before being transferred to the FBI earlier this year.

The ISIS fighter will be sentenced on April 15, 2022 and faces the maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

