And according to new research, Leamington seems to be a happy place for many residents.

Renowned for its whitewashed Regency architecture, ‘Royal’ prefix, historic spas and thriving independent business community, Leamington gets better ratings on real estate website Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index.

The upmarket town of Warwickshire is ranked in the Index’s Top 10 Best Places to Live in England, as an area ranked for community spirit, a sense of belonging, access to nature and polite people.

Royal Leamington Spa is one of the UK’s most visited cities for homeowners (Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

City Councilor Susan Rasmussen, mayor of the Royal Leamington Spa, was not at all surprised by the vote of trust of the locals.

“Leamington is no stranger to the fact that he’s ‘officially happy’,” Cllr Rasmussen told WarwickshireLive. “It’s already reached number one on the list and is regularly in the top ten.”

“Royal Leamington Spa has everything from our stunning Regency building, impressive parks and gardens, as well as a unique mix of street shops and independent boutiques.

Royal Leamington Spa Mayor Susan Rasmussen (Image: Leamington Town Council)

“The people of Leamington have a supportive community spirit. We welcome visitors to our special town.”

Postcard from Northumberland with its cobbled streets and magnificent monasteries, Hexham took first place in a survey to find the countries with the highest population satisfaction.

Tucked away on the banks of the River Tyne, Hexham reclaimed its last crown in 2019, bringing the wealthy Southwest London region of Richmond to second place.

General shot of Richmond Town Center (Image: Grahame Later)

They may occupy the top two spots in the index, but there’s a fairly old gap in real estate costs at 297,008 in Hexham, where the average home price is well below Richmond’s 1.2 million.

Yorkshire’s Harrogate took third place in the poll, followed by Hove, East Sussex, Llandrindod Wells and Wales. Last year, Cornwall-based index number one St Ives slid to eighth and fell sharply out of favor.

According to the survey, 1.5 million homes were sold this year. City dwellers are more likely to move to villages, while villagers move to villages more often.

The 20 happiest places for Brits to live on average real estate prices

1. Hexam, Northumberland, 297,088

2. Richmond upon Thames, South West London, 1,196,892

3. Harrogate, Yorkshire, 353,624

4. Hove, East Sussex, 525,906

5. Llandrindod Wells, Wales, 193,601

6. Stirling, Scotland, 191,226

7. Monmouth, Wales, 312,649

8. St. Ives, Cornwall, 494,393

9. Anglesey, Wales, 278,391

10. Remington Spa, Warwickshire, 350,981

Remington Spa Town Center

11. Perth, Scotland, 167,160

12. Hitchin, Hertfordshire, 491,223

13. Woodbridge, Suffolk, 427,542

14. Kendall, Cumbria, 258,961

15. Macclesfield, Cheshire, 277,772

16. Exeter, Devon, 303,215

17. Salisbury, Wiltshire, 318,806

18. Horsham, West Sussex, 433,892

19. St. Albans, Hertfordshire, 632,320

20. Guildford, Surrey, 542,947

