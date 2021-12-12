Supporting British Prime Minister Johnson and party sinking amid scandal – Opinion Poll





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference on the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update at the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, England, on December 8, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS/

LONDON, December 11 (Reuters) – Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the ruling Conservatives has plummeted after a series of scandals, and a majority of voters think he should now resign, according to a poll released on Saturday.

Johnson has found himself facing criticism on several fronts in recent weeks, from funding the rebuilding of his Downing Street apartment to allegations that the August western evacuation intervened to evacuate pets from Kabul during a turbulent period.

Most damaging were reports of parties being held on Downing Street during the 2020 Christmas closure and that such festivities were banned, and this week a video emerged of employees laughing and joking about them. read more

The Observer newspaper’s Opinium poll found that support for the Conservative Party, which has maintained a firm lead in the polls since its overwhelming victory in the 2019 election, fell four points to 32 percent and support for the opposition Labor Party rose to 41 percent, according to the Observer newspaper Opinium. appeared. This is the biggest lead since 2014.

Prime Minister Johnson’s personal credit rating fell 14 points from two weeks ago to -35%, the lowest since the election. Polls also show that 57% of voters think he should resign. This is an increase from 48% two weeks ago.

Dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership is growing among Conservative lawmakers, according to political commentators, and dozens of people are expected next week to vote against his plans for new measures to contain the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus. read more

“The latest polls are certainly dramatic,” said Adam Drummond, director of political opinion polls at Opinium.

He warned that Johnson was “the king of comebacks” who had previously recovered from difficult voting conditions.

“But if the Conservatives can’t reverse this figure quickly, supporters will start asking if the party is over for the prime minister,” he said.

Reported by Michael Holden, edited by David Evans

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

