Powerful footage shows destruction after severe tornadoes hit Kentucky and other U.S. states





People are investigating tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tornadoes and inclement weather caused catastrophic damage in several states on Friday night, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo / STF (Mark Humphrey, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Daylight has risen as residents of several U.S. states, including Kentucky, clear the rubble after a series of tornadoes hit the area late Friday night.

Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters on Saturday morning he feared the deaths of 70 people, possibly more, according to the Associated Press.

See photos of the destruction below:

MAYFIELD, KY – DECEMBER 11: Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Multiple tornadoes ravaged parts of the lower Midwest on Friday night, leaving a wide path of destruction and unknown deaths. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) (Getty Images 2021) MAYFIELD, KY – DECEMBER 11: Emergency crews search the flattened Mayfield Consumer Products building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Several tornadoes ripped through parts of the lower Midwest on Friday night, leaving a wide path of destruction and multiple deaths. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) (Getty Images 2021) MAYFIELD, KY – DECEMBER 11: Emergency crews search the flattened Mayfield Consumer Products building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Several tornadoes ripped through parts of the lower Midwest on Friday night, leaving a wide path of destruction and multiple deaths. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) (Getty Images 2021) MAYFIELD, KY – DECEMBER 11: Emergency crews search the flattened Mayfield Consumer Products building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Several tornadoes ripped through parts of the lower Midwest on Friday night, leaving a wide path of destruction and multiple deaths. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) (Getty Images) Residents of Bowling Green, Ky., Examine damage from a tornado that struck the region on December 11, 2021. – Tornadoes ravaged five US states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead Saturday in Kentucky and killing several in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered “catastrophic damage” with a hundred people trapped inside. The town of Mayfield, in western Kentucky, was the storm’s “zero point” – a scene of “massive devastation,” an official said. (Photo by Gunnar Word / AFP) (Photo by GUNNAR WORD / AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images) MAYFIELD, KY – DECEMBER 11: Heavy damage is seen in the city center after a tornado swept through the area on the 11th December 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Multiple tornadoes ravaged parts of the lower Midwest on Friday night, leaving a wide path of destruction and unknown deaths. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) (Getty Images) MAYFIELD, KY – DECEMBER 11: Emergency crews search the flattened Mayfield Consumer Products building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Several tornadoes ripped through parts of the lower Midwest on Friday night, leaving a wide path of destruction and multiple deaths. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) (Getty Images) MAYFIELD, KY – DECEMBER 11: Interior view of tornado damage at Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Multiple tornadoes ravaged parts of the lower Midwest on Friday night, leaving a wide path of destruction. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) (Getty Images) Emergency vehicles pull up outside an Amazon distribution center after it was badly damaged when a severe thunderstorm swept through the region on Friday, December 10 2021 in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo / Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a severe thunderstorm passed through the area on Friday, December 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. (AP Photo / Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Emergency vehicles pull up outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a severe thunderstorm passed through the area on Friday December 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo / Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a heavy thunderstorm hit the region. day, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo / Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) People investigate tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday 11 December 2021. Tornadoes and inclement weather caused catastrophic damage in several states on Friday evening, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) People investigate tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tornadoes and inclement weather caused damage catastrophic over several Friday nights, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) People investigate tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tornadoes and inclement weather caused damage catastrophic over several Friday nights, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Workers remove debris from an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville, Illinois on December 11, 2021, after being struck by a tornado. – Tornadoes ravaged five US states overnight, killing more than 70 in Kentucky on Saturday and killing several at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered “catastrophic damage” with around 100 people trapped in inside. The town of Mayfield, in western Kentucky, was the storm’s “zero point” – a scene of “massive devastation,” an official said. (Photo by Tim Vizer / AFP) (Photo by TIM VIZER / AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

