At least 100 dead after tornadoes that devastated the US Midwest | Weather News





US President Joe Biden has pledged his support for states hit by a swarm of devastating tornadoes that have demolished homes, destroyed businesses and killed at least 100 people.

Describing the tornadoes as possibly one of the largest storm outbreaks in history, Biden on Saturday approved an emergency disaster declaration for the worst-hit state of Kentucky, where at least 22 people have been confirmed dead.

It’s a tragedy, said a shaken Biden. And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the extent of the damage.

He added, I promise you that no matter what, no matter what, the federal government will find a way to provide it.

The powerful tornadoes, which meteorologists say are unusual in the colder months, destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Tore apart a nursing home in neighboring Arkansas and killed at least six workers in a warehouse from Amazon in Illinois.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said the tornado collection is the most destructive in state history. He said around 40 workers were rescued from the candle factory, which had around 110 people inside when it was reduced to a rubble heap.

It would be a miracle to find someone else alive under the debris, Beshear said.

The devastation is unlike anything I’ve seen in my life and I find it hard to put it into words, Beshear said at a press conference. There will most likely be over 100 people lost here in Kentucky.

An aerial view of homes and businesses destroyed by a tornado on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky [Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP]

Video and photos posted on social media showed brick buildings in downtown Mayfield flattened out, with parked cars almost buried under debris.

Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason, whose own station was destroyed, said the candle factory was reduced to a bunch of metal, steel and bent machinery and responders sometimes had to crawl on them victims to surrender to the living victims.

pray for us

A worker took to Facebook for help.

We’re trapped, please help us, the woman says, her voice shaking, while a colleague can moan in the background. We’re at the candle factory in Mayfield. Please, yall. Pray for us.

The woman, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was trapped under five feet (about 1.5 meters) of debris for at least two hours until rescuers managed to free her.

In an interview with NBCs Today, she said it was absolutely the most terrifying event she had ever experienced. I didn’t think I could do it at all.

Among those missing at the candle factory was Janine Denise Johnson Williams, a 50-year-old mother of four whose family members watched over the site on Saturday.

It’s Christmas time and she works at a place that makes candles for gifts, her brother Darryl Williams said. Give up the gift of life to donate. We haven’t heard anything, and I’m not presuming anything. But I expect the worst.

Timothy McDill stands near his tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021 [Mark Humphrey/ AP]

Luke Schockley moves tornado debris inside his in-laws’ home in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, December 11, 2021 [Michael Clubb/ AP]

The tornado outbreak was triggered by a series of nighttime thunderstorms, including a supercell storm that formed in northeast Arkansas. This storm moved from Arkansas and Missouri to Tennessee and Kentucky.

The National Weather Services Storm Prediction Center said it has received 36 reports of tornadoes affecting Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Unusually high temperatures and humidity created the environment for such an extreme weather event at this time of year, said Victor Gensini, professor of geographic and atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University.

This is a historic, even generational event, Gensini said.

If early reports are confirmed, the tornado could have touched down nearly 250 miles (400 km), he said, a longer path length than the longest tornado on record, which traveled about 220 miles (355 km) through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. in March 1925.

Biden told reporters he would ask the Environmental Protection Agency to look into the role climate change may have played in fueling storms, and he raised questions about warning systems tornadoes.

What warning was there? And was it strong enough and was it taken into account? he said.

Amazon warehouse collapse

In Edwardsville, Ill., Fire Chief James Whiteford said at least six people were killed when an Amazon warehouse collapsed. Some 45 people survived.

But Whiteford said authorities were unsure if anyone was still missing because workers were changing shifts when he was hit by the tornado on Friday.

This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our goal is to support our employees and partners, Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement.

The Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores Union, which tried to organize workers at an Amazon plant in Alabama, criticized the company for keeping the Illinois site open during a weather emergency.

The site of a roof collapse at an Amazon.com distribution center a day after a series of tornadoes hit several states in the United States, in Edwardsville, Illinois, the United States on December 11, 2021 [Drone Base/ Reuters]

In Monette, Arkansas, one person was killed and five seriously injured when a tornado ravaged a 90-bed nursing home.

The walls and roofs were ripped off, NBC correspondent Jay Gray told Al Jazeera. The entire back half of this setup is gone, all that’s left is crumbling brick, twisted metal, shattered glass. This type of loss is currently occurring in communities in six states.

Reporting to the scene of the disaster, Gray said most people were still in shock.

What I hear from survivors is stunned disbelief, he said. It’s out of season. This is not a time of year when we see tornadoes.

This was caused by a cold front colliding with unusually warm weather. Now we’re upside down so the temperatures are really dropping and you have dozens of families across the region wondering not only how they’re going to stay warm, but where they’re going to stay in the long run.

The death toll also included four people in Tennessee and two in Missouri.

As of Saturday afternoon, nearly 99,000 customers in Kentucky and more than 71,000 in Tennessee were without power, according to PowerOutage.US, a power outage tracking website.

Kentucky officials called on residents to stay off the roads and donate blood, as responders rushed to rescue survivors and account for people in communities who had lost communications.

We have guards knocking on the door and watching people because there is no other communication with some of these people, said Brigadier General Haldane Lamberton of the Kentucky National Guard.

