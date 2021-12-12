Brexit fishing marks a breakthrough as Britain licenses French ships.





French fishermen have been given 23 additional licenses to fish in the UK and low-lying waters to ease tensions in the post-Brexit fishing war.

Negotiators missed Friday’s midnight deadline imposed by France to settle the cross-channel dispute, and a decision has yet to be made on seven more permits. However, Paris showed no sign of seeking legal action in the long-running fight.

In a separate statement released on Saturday, the UK government and the European Commission acknowledged that more small boat licenses have been granted recently after an intensive technical discussion.

The breakthrough came last Friday evening after Environment Minister George Eustice and European Commissioner for Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius discussed a deal that would allow some French captains to transfer their historic fishing rights to new boats.

France has threatened to take legal action against the UK if there is no sign of goodwill in the fishing rights dispute by midnight. [FRI] Paris set.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said on Saturday after negotiations progressed late into the night, the UK has issued 18 licenses for EU replacement vessels in UK territorial waters and 5 licenses for EU vessels to access low-lying waters.

Further technical discussions will continue with the goal of obtaining seven additional replacement vessel licenses by the end of Monday.

Prior to the announcement on Saturday, Francis President Emmanuel Macron had requested a total of 104 permits to allow fishermen to fish in British waters, but said he was willing to accept dozens more so that long-distance talks could continue as they descended. informed. .

His government had already had to stop threatening to halt cross-channel trade with further inspections of trucks arriving from Dover after failing to gain EU support for the punitive measures.

The UK argues that many applications for outstanding licenses have not been accepted because fishermen have failed to prove that they have obtained a permit to operate UK waters by fishing 4 out of 1,460 days between 2012 and 2016.

A government spokesman, who refused to make concessions to appease the French, said an evidence-based approach was adopted throughout the talks and no licenses were issued if fishing data were not provided.

In direct replacement vessels, we have taken an approach under trade cooperation agreements that provide stability and ensure the sustainability of our fishery, the aide added.

After receiving new evidence from the Commission, the UK has granted permission for 18 replacement vessels based on this methodology. Additional technical work on seven additional licenses for the direct replacement vessel is expected to be completed on Monday.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/12/11/brexit-fishing-talks-breakthrough-uk-grants-licences-french/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos