



Yesterday’s UK High Court order that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could be extradited to the United States is a disgusting prank of justice.

Julian Assange, Founder of WikiLeaks [Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham]

The ruling is the product of a political conspiracy to persecute the brave journalists who exposed the crimes committed by the imperialist government during the brutal 10 years of invasion and occupation of Iraq and Iraq by the United States, Britain, Australia and Sweden. Afghanistan.

In support of the appeal filed by the US government, Sir Maldon’s Sir Burnett, the Chief Justice of England and Wales, and Judge Holloyd ruled that a lower court should give the United States an opportunity to provide guarantees for Assanges’ treatment. At an appeals hearing, the judges found that the guarantees currently provided by the state, which were told that they had planned the assassination, kidnapping, and poisoning of Assanges, were sufficient to satisfy concerns about his well-being.

The ruling exposed the UK judiciary as a compliance tool for the UK state, ready to inspire massive criminal campaigns with devastating anti-democratic implications.

Assanges’ lawyers shrugged off US endorsements, providing extensive evidence that the CIA had been illegally targeted, including a highly credible investigation from Yahoo!. News that his kidnapping and murder were planned by high-ranking government officials and an ongoing criminal investigation in Spain.

The High Court had addressed these allegations prior to its judgment, and general opinion statements that question America’s good faith are not as valuable as journalism opinions culled from Internet searches by people without the relevant expertise to provide such opinions.

The judge went on to say that the court was being invited to deny the guarantee of the United States on the ground that it was not provided in good faith or otherwise unacceptable at face value. This is a serious argument, especially given that the United Kingdom and the United States have a long history of cooperation on extradition issues.

They concluded that this court had no reason not to accept the guarantees they meant.

In other words, the courts were interested in advancing the interests and relations of Anglo-American imperialism with no interest in Assanges’ outright abuse of legal and democratic rights. It has now issued a ruling that has threatened the WikiLeaks founders with life imprisonment or death sentences for exposing war crimes and other ruling class atrocities, paving the way for an all-out attack on freedom of speech.

Assanges Extradition may be imminent. He should not be trusted to secure an appeal to the British Supreme Court or to the European Courts. Assange arbitrarily detained, spying, theft, confiscated from foreign embassy, ​​Ecuadorian asylum and deprivation of citizenship, psychological torture, sentenced to retaliation and detained without charge, on wheels of 10 years of trial work Years in maximum security prison, once again It is moving.

Even if the appeal is granted, at best, the exclusive legal path to freedom means that Assanges will continue to be imprisoned in Belmarsh under the intolerable conditions he has now suffered for more than two and a half years.

This fate was pronounced by the High Court when Senior Persecuted President Joe Biden hosted the Summit for Democracy. The Million Journalism Protection Platform provides digital and physical security education, psychosocial therapy, legal assistance and other forms of assistance to at-risk journalists.

On the same day, in the UK, there was a debate in the Senate about the importance of freedom of expression, which Assange never mentioned.

The vicious hypocrisy of the ruling classes in the United States and Britain will not shock a broad public who regards a rotten government with legitimate contempt. The question they will ask is not how they were able to do this. But how could they avoid it? And how to stop them?

Any answer should begin with a serious political assessment of the events up to this point. So far, Assanges’ struggle for freedom has been left in the hands of an official campaign centered on the pursuit of justice through the courts, and based on this, he appealed to the weary ranks of labor bureaucrats and liberals and right-wing libertarians. . This view turned out to be disastrous.

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Labor Socialist Movement group are hailed as top champions for the Assanges cause. But their support has been limited to the past two years, with only worrisome tweets, petitions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and sermons about British justice. Corbyns took heed of their actions yesterday, not to be extradited on charges of exposing inconvenient truths by Julian Assang in an outrageous tweet sent seven hours after the verdict.

A similar store was opened in 11 hours by the media to officially oppose Assanges extradition. The truth, however, is that whatever hand-held editorial and opinion columns these organizations may publish themselves, the feeling in the editorial offices of The Guardian and the New York Times will be one of laughter. They have spent years paving the way for yesterday’s verdict. They will now hope that Assange, who threatens to upset their cozy relations with their respective ruling classes, is finally erased from their minds.

After publishing a report of the most important verdict in journalism’s history for half a century, the Guardian published it on the front page for just a few hours, it was downgraded to a Around the World section at the bottom of the page. Placed below in the UK.

The Guardian and the company’s switch to token support for Assange came only after his case was safely confined to the court system. After years of pursuing a slander campaign designed to isolate him from the massive support for WikiLeaks, a crucial factor in securing his freedom. in the world population.

Efforts to gang up Assange have been neglected, with or without various support from international pseudo-left organizations. Among them is the British group Counterfire, whose leader John Rees currently heads the Dont Extradite Assange group. The full orientation of the official campaign is for current or former participants in criminal gangs against Assange, a social class that does not provide support for democratic rights and the struggle to defend them.

The fight rests on the international working class, which is increasingly blatantly in conflict with the capitalist social order in a forced march towards dictatorship and war. A series of massive strikes that directly oppose the efforts of the union bureaucracy to impose a contract drawn up by the company represent a dramatic change in the global situation since the campaign to silence Assang began.

Intensifying exploitation of the workforce to take advantage of windfalls organized by a mountain of oligarchy, epidemics, and wars against nuclear-armed forces that threaten millions more Russia and China are hastening the escalating wave of class struggle.

It is this great social force that the campaign to liberate Assang must be diverted. His cause should be the motto of the autonomous political movement of the working class, which is now being expressed in the composition of the World Council of Plains. This movement will converge from behind all progressive social forces, including the middle class and professionals. The World Socialist website and the Socialist Equal Party will continue this struggle.

