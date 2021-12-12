United States: Biden vows to help states hit by devastating tornadoes | News | DW





U.S. President Joe Biden authorized federal aid to Kentucky on Saturday after at least 70 people died when devastating tornadoes swept through six U.S. states late Friday night.

The tornadoes, which could be the worst on record, reduced buildings to rubble and could have killed “over 100 people” in Kentucky alone, state Governor Andy Beshear said. A total of 36 deaths in 5 US states have so far been officially confirmed.

Biden laments tornado “tragedy”

Created from powerful “supercell” storms that formed in the US state of Arkansas, the tornadoes moved through Tennessee and Kentucky, causing devastating damage to everything in their path.

US President Joe Biden said it was “one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in our history.”

He approved a declaration of emergency for Kentucky, the White House said.

“It’s a tragedy. And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the extent of the damage,” Biden said on television. He pledged assistance to the six states affected by the natural disaster.

Biden said affected states will have “what they need as the search for survivors and the assessment of damage continue.”

He said he would ask the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the contribution of climate change to extreme weather conditions.

Biden also questioned tornado warning systems after the U.S. National Weather Service issued its highest alert level for the states of Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and the United States on Friday evening. ‘Illinois.

“What warning was there? And was he strong enough and was he taken into account? ” He asked.

“Unlike anything I have ever seen”

Authorities have declared the town of Mayfield, in western Kentucky, “ground zero” after tornadoes leveled city blocks, destroyed historic homes, knocked over trees and overturned cars.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said on Saturday that “it looked like matches”.

The Kentucky governor on Saturday said the tornado collection was the most destructive in state history.

“The level of devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen … We were pretty sure we would lose over 50 Kentuckians, I’m now sure that number is north of 70. It might in fact be go over 100 before the day is over, ”Beshear told reporters.

According to Beshear, 189 members of the National Guard have been deployed to help with the emergency response.

The tornado also derailed a 27-car train, even knocking one of the cars up a hill and onto a house. No one was hurt.

“It was one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history and some areas were affected in ways that are difficult to describe,” he said.

The governor said he declared a state of emergency.

Dozens of missing workers

In Mayfield, some 110 people were inside a candle factory when the tornado struck, knocking down the roof, Beshear said. At least 40 of them were rescued, he added.

Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason, whose own station was destroyed, said the candle factory was reduced to a “heap of metal, steel and bent machinery” and responders sometimes had to ” crawl over the wounded to find living victims. “

Emergency crews were using heavy machinery to remove rubble from the factory, Kentucky state soldier Sarah Burgess said, adding that it could take a day or more.

Burgess said coroners were at the scene to retrieve the bodies, but she was not sure how many they had found.

The damage from the tornado can be seen in this aerial view of a neighborhood in Mayfield, Kentucky

Amazon warehouse partially collapses

In Edwardsville, Ill., The tornado killed at least six workers in a warehouse at online retail giant Amazon, reducing a third of the structure to rubble. The roof of the structure was torn off and one of its walls collapsed.

Rescue workers were rushing in the early hours of Saturday to rescue workers who were working nights when the tornado struck.

Local authorities described the warehouse collapse as a “mass incident” with “several subjects trapped”.

Although 45 workers were rescued, hope faded for the rest of the workers in the 500,000 square foot (46,451 square meter) building.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted how heartbroken he was over the “tragic” loss of life at the company’s facilities.

“Everyone in Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side during this crisis,” Bezos added.

The union of retailers, wholesalers and department stores criticized Amazon for keeping the facility open during a weather emergency.

In Arkansas, a tornado struck a retirement home in Monette, killing one and seriously injuring five others, while in Missouri, two people died and hundreds of homes were razed.

Tornado could be ‘longest’ on record, expert says

One tornado affected more than 320 kilometers (200 miles) in Kentucky, “making it one of the longest violent tornadoes in US history,” said Victor Gensini, weather researcher extremes at Northern Illinois University.

The longest tornado on record swept through Missouri, Illinois for about 355 kilometers (220 miles).

Tornadoes are created when colder, drier, colder air is pushed over warmer, humid air. An updraft is created when hot air rises, and rotation begins when the wind varies in speed at different altitudes.

Normally tonados last a few minutes, but this one lasted for hours.

Gensini said the tornado, which is rare in December, could have combed the ground for up to 400 kilometers (250 miles). “It is a historic event, if not a generational one,” Gensini added.

Scientists do not know if there was only one or more tornadoes that caused the destruction.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, inclement weather has killed at least three people, the Washington Post said, citing a spokesperson for the state’s Emergency Management Agency.

