Dozens dead after tornadoes hit several US states





The death toll in Kentucky from a monstrous tornado continued to climb on Saturday after severe weather ravaged six U.S. states the night before, causing widespread devastation.

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead on Saturday afternoon, including 11 in Bowling Green and surrounding areas. But Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 70 people could have died when a tornado made landfall for more than 200 miles in his state, and the death toll could ultimately exceed 100 in 10 or more counties once they hit the ground. research completed.

“This was the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Beshear said.

The death toll of 36 in five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was affected; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a retirement home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.

If the first reports are confirmed, the tornado “will likely become one of the longest violent tornadoes in US history,” said Victor Genzini, extreme weather researcher at Northern Illinois University.

The longest tornado on record, in March 1925, traveled approximately 355 kilometers through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. But Genzini said that tornado may have touched down for nearly 400 kilometers. The storm was all the more remarkable since it came in December, when the normally colder weather limits tornadoes, he said.

This map shows tornadoes reported in several US states on Friday and Saturday. The data was provided by the National Weather Service via the Associated Press. (CBC News)

Beshear said around 110 people were working nights at a candle factory in Mayfield when the tornado roared through 40 of them were rescued on Saturday morning.

“I pray there will be one more rescue. I pray there will be one or two more,” Beshear said, as crews searched the wreckage of the factory.

Kentucky State Police Soldier Sarah Burgess said search and rescue teams were still scouring the wreckage of the candle factory but did not yet have a figure on how many people had died.

Longer clips of #Mayfield this morning just at sunrise. #kywx pic.twitter.com/vfi7WqFgrw

– @ KyWhitney

“We just can’t confirm a number at this time as we’re still working there and we have so many agencies involved to help us,” Burgess said.

She said rescue teams were using heavy equipment to move rubble from the candle factory in western Kentucky. Coroners were called to the scene and bodies were found, but she was unsure how many. She said it could take a day and potentially longer to clear all the rubble.

“Expect the worst”

Among those missing at the candle factory was Janine Denise Johnson Williams, a 50-year-old mother of four whose family members watched over the site on Saturday.

“It’s Christmas and she works at a place that makes candles for gifts,” said her brother, Darryl Williams. “Giving up the gift of life for a gift. We haven’t heard anything, and I’m not presuming anything. But I expect the worst.”

He said Johnson Williams called her husband overnight to let him know the weather was getting bad the last time anyone heard from her.

Rescue efforts were complicated as Mayfield’s main fire station and emergency services center were also affected by the tornado, said Jeremy Creason, the city’s fire chief and director of EMS.

“We worked tirelessly all night,” he said. “We sometimes had to crawl over the victims to find living victims and get them out.”

Emergency response workers dig through rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and inclement weather caused catastrophic damage in several states on Friday evening, killing several people overnight. (Timothy D. Easley / The Associated Press) “Everything fell on us”

Kyana Parsons-Perez, a factory worker, was trapped under 1.5 meters of debris for at least two hours until she was freed by rescuers.

In an interview with the Today show, she said it was “absolutely the most terrifying event” she had ever experienced. “I didn’t think I was going to make it at all.”

Just before the tornado hit, the building lights flashed. She felt a gust of wind, her ears started to “click”, then “Boom. Everything fell on us.”

The collapsed Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, where workers were present when a tornado swept through overnight in Mayfield, Ky., Is pictured on Saturday. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) 6 dead in Amazon warehouse

In Edwardsville, Ill., Six people were killed in an Amazon warehouse collapse while another injured worker was airlifted to a hospital, Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

Investigators searched the rubble throughout the day for additional casualties and 45 people survived, Whiteford said. Authorities were unsure on Saturday night if anyone was still missing because workers were changing shifts when she was hit by the tornado around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Security personnel and first responders inspect a damaged Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville, Ill., On Saturday. (Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images)

“This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our goal is to support our employees and partners,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement.

The Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores Union, which tried to organize workers at an Amazon plant in Alabama, criticized the company for keeping the Illinois site open during a weather emergency.

Resident in a retirement home, student among the victims

A tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Monette, Ark. On Friday night, killing one and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said. at the Associated Press.

Five people were seriously injured and a few others were slightly injured, he said. The retirement home has 86 beds.

Another person died when the storm hit a Dollar General store near Leachville, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

“The most remarkable thing is probably that there isn’t a greater loss of life,” Hutchinson said after visiting the wreckage of the retirement home. “It’s catastrophic. It’s total destruction.”

Barbara Richards, a licensed practical nurse who worked at the Monette Manor nursing home as a tornado destroyed the complex, interrupts as she observes the damage in Monette, Ark., On Saturday. (Joe Rondone / USA Today Network / Reuters)

Governor Bill Lee visited tornado-torn areas of western Tennessee on Saturday where four people were killed.

Lee traveled to Tiptonville and then to Dresden, a small town of around 3,000 that saw its downtown corridor in tatters.

“It’s just about the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Lee, who suffered three fatal tornadoes in the state during his first term. “The whole town, the whole town.”

Beth May walks through her backyard with her chickens on Saturday after her home was hit by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky. (Michael Clubb / The Associated Press)

