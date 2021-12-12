US bank made deal with black man official called police as he tried to cash his paycheck: report





American Bank

A black man said he was racially profiled after being handcuffed at a bank last year, KTSP-TV reported.

A bank manager said he called the police because he believed the man had a fake paycheck, according to the report.

The 23-year-old and the bank reached a confidential settlement following the incident, the report said.

A black man reached a deal with the U.S. bank after he said he was racially profiled in an incident last year where he was handcuffed by police after an employee of a Minnesota branch accused him of attempting to cash a fake check.

Joe Morrow, 23, went to cash a check at a branch of the American bank in Columbia Heights last year after working 12 hours at his job at a grocery distributor, according to a KSTP-TV investigation. A bank manager, identified in the report as John Askwith, called the police after saying he suspected the $ 900 check was fraudulent.

According to KSTP-TV, Morrow, who had an account at the bank and showed the cashier ID, claimed Askwith said, “You always come here with fake checks.”

Body camera footage obtained by the outlet shows the moment Morrow was handcuffed by officers inside the establishment, despite having an account at the bank and showing them a ID.

“When I get out of [the manager’s] desk, I was handcuffed, people looked like a criminal or something, ”Morrow told KSTP-TV.

The U.S. bank did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Before being handcuffed, Morrow sat inside Askwith’s office where he told her he worked for his employer and believed it was a “racial” situation. An officer who responded to the scene was inside the room during this exchange.

“Joe, I need you to calm down first, okay?” Sgt. Justin Pletcher could be heard saying in the pictures, according to the outlet. “Don’t say anything stupid because you’re just going to be arrested for it.”

KSTP-TV reported that after another officer arrived at the scene, Morrow was handcuffed and transferred to another office.

The bank manager only appeared to call Morrow’s employer for verification after police arrived and escorted him out of the office, according to body camera footage, KSTP-TV reported.

Pletcher’s incident report said Morrow “bowed” to Askwith “in a threatening manner,” but Morrow disputed that claim, local media reported. The bank manager told police he had received “numerous fraudulent checks” bearing the employer’s logo, according to the report.

Body camera footage showed Morrow was eventually released from the handcuffs and debriefed by Sgt. Pletcher, according to the report, adding that the officer later apologized as they left the bank.

The outlet reported that Morrow and US Bank have agreed to a confidential settlement.

Andy Cecere, the president and CEO of US Bancorp, apologized to the Minneapolis community in a letter Friday, stating that “I am deeply sorry for the failure and accept full responsibility.”

The letter continued: “What Mr. Morrow has gone through is not the experience that a client should have. All of our employees, including senior management, are required to complete two levels of unconscious bias training, in addition to other training to prevent bias and negative customers. experiences. Sometimes, unfortunately, we don’t achieve our goals. “

According to the letter, the company is reworking its training programs to ensure that a similar situation does not happen again in the future.

