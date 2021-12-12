Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Boris Johnson faces cabinet revolt against Covid rules.

Boris Johnson faces the first major cabinet uprising, and senior ministers have promised to resist Plan C for further Covid-19 restrictions, The Telegraph may reveal.

Cabinet sources have warned that a series of concerned members of Boris Johnson’s top team will prevent the slippery slope of the additional curb in the absence of data showing the effects of omicrons on hospitalization and mortality. Read the full story.

2. Covid booster for 30+ as ‘race’ to limit Omicron before Christmas

The Covid booster jab will be available to the 30-year-old starting Monday as the government begins a desperate rush to stab as many people as possible before Christmas.

As part of a massive effort to protect millions more against the new strain of Omicron, the NHS has announced that boosters will be available to all people aged 30-39 three months after the second dose. Read the full story.

3. The BBC postponed the podcast about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a related documentary raised 925 complaints.

The BBC postponed indefinitely after receiving nearly 1,000 complaints about a TV series that was due to air two weeks earlier, accompanying the controversial podcast about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The BBC was scheduled to air a series of podcasts about Harry, Meghan and the media, including provocative themes of sexism, racism and strategic leaks. Read the full story.

4. Man was shot dead in Kensington involving armed police

A man was shot and killed in a clash with armed police in Kensington on Saturday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police said they responded to reports of a man with a gun entering a bank and bookmaker near Marloes Road in West London just after 3 p.m. Read the full story.

5. The squeaks of The Clangers, swearing in the script, are a punch.

For their strange whistling and adorable adventures on a small, hollow planet, The Clangers were a 1970’s kid’s favorite.

But what a few of them realized was that the characters’ naive nonsense disguised their rather mature language. Read the full story.

