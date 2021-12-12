UK risk of 75,000 micron death unless stronger restrictions are imposed





Scientists have warned that 75,000 more people could die in the UK from the omicron variant of the coronavirus unless stronger restrictions are introduced.

The team, advising the UK government, predicts that masks, telecommuting and additional vaccinations may not be enough to contain the spread and that daily Covid-related hospital admissions could reach 2,400 people next month.

Experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, part of the University of London, have used data to investigate how omicrons could be transmitted over the next several weeks.

Team members from the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies have estimated that the new wave could cause between 25,000 and 75,000 deaths in the UK over the next five months unless more stringent measures are introduced.

Wearing a mask, social distancing and booster jab are important but may not be enough.

Dr. Rosanna Bernard

In the most optimistic scenario, the expected wave of infections could occur between December 1 this year and April 30, 2022, peaking more than 2,000 hospital admissions, 175,000 hospitalizations and 24,700 deaths per day, the team said.

This is the case where no additional controls have been imposed on the current plan B introduced by the UK government.

Control measures such as limiting indoor entertainment, closing some entertainment venues and limiting gatherings in early 2022 will be sufficient to effectively control the wave, reducing hospitalizations by 53,000 and deaths by 7,600, he said.

The modeler’s most pessimistic scenario is that if no more control measures are used, the wave of infections will probably cause a hospital admissions peak that will probably double the January 2021 figure.

This could result in 492,000 hospitalizations and 74,800 deaths, according to this unpublished study.

In such a scenario, the team estimates that stronger action may be needed to keep hospital admissions below their January 2021 peak.

The scientists made their predictions based on the assumption that omicrons cause the same severity as Delta. They did not consider the impact of measures such as mass population testing on the spread.

These results suggest that Omicron has the potential to cause significant spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in populations with high immunity levels, including the UK.

Reintroduction of additional non-pharmacological interventions [measures other than shots and drugs] It may be necessary to prevent hospitalizations in excess of levels seen in the UK during the previous peak period of the winter of 2020 2021.

Dr Rosanna Barnard of the University’s Center for Epidemiologic Mathematical Modeling, who co-led the study, said the UK may have to endure stricter restrictions to slow the spread.

She said more data over the next few weeks will enhance our knowledge of omicrons and the impact this will have on outcomes disseminated in the UK.

However, these early projections help guide our understanding of the potential future in a rapidly evolving context.

In the most optimistic scenario, as early as 2022, Omicron’s impact will diminish with milder control measures such as telecommuting.

But the most pessimistic scenario suggests that the NHS may have to endure tighter restrictions to avoid being overwhelmed.

Wearing a mask, social distancing, and a booster jab are important but may not be enough.

No one wants to endure another lockdown, but if Omicron has a significant level of immune escape or increased contagiousness compared to Delta, it may require a last resort measure to protect health care.

It is important for decision makers to consider not only the epidemiology but also the broader societal impact of these measures.

Dr. Nick Davies, who co-led the new study, said it was difficult to predict the actual level of protection offered by the two doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. He urged people to have boosters.

This is an initial estimate, but overall, he said, it suggests that Omicron is competing faster than Delta by evading vaccines to a significant degree.

He said at a briefing that the booster program would significantly mitigate Omicron’s impact in the UK.

Many experts said that Omicron is more contagious and expects to quickly overtake Delta as the dominant strain.

Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, said even if the mutation causes milder symptoms than the delta variant, many people can still be hospitalized.

She told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that it is very likely that you will encounter Omicron in the coming weeks, unless you are living the life of a hermit because it has spread so quickly.

I don’t think you should go around thinking that no one will catch it. I think things have changed.

An analysis by the UK Health Security Agency on Friday showed that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines offer significantly less protection against symptomatic infections from Omicron than Delta.

The booster dose provides about 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection of Omicron, urging those eligible to be vaccinated to be vaccinated.

Daily Covid-19 cases in the UK hit their highest in almost a year. The Health and Safety Administration estimates that if current trends continue, the UK will surpass 1 million infected by the end of this month.

The UK government has insisted it has no plans to introduce stricter rules, despite reports of opposition.

From Wednesday, UK nursing home residents can see no more than three visitors.

The home countries of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set their own coronavirus measures.

Updated: Dec 11, 2021 5:34 PM

